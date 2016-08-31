Conceived as a game changer in terms of shopping and leisure standards, ParkLake is ready to welcome the public

Several new brands & retail concepts entering the Romanian market for the first time with ParkLake

A €180 million investment with over 200 shops on 70,000 m 2 GLA

A highly sustainable centre with exceptional architecture, entertainment and sports features

ParkLake, the most innovative shopping centre in the country, is ready to open its doors to the public on September 1 with the declared aim, as announced on Wednesday by the developers of this project, to transform Titan neighbourhood into an attractive shopping experience and leisure destination like no other in Bucharest.

ParkLake is themed around “Park-Nature-Family”, offering to visitors an innovative shopping experience while, at the same time, matching modern visitors’ service and comfort demands like friendly parking, resting areas, light-flooded mall with entertainment and environmentally friendly ambience.

The unique and sustainable exterior and interior design is also themed around the “Park – Nature – Family” and integrates ParkLake as a destination extending the leisure of the adjacent Park. Moreover, its appealing architecture and design perfectly match with the neighbouring Titan Park and offer a comfortable and pleasant stay in a new environment, like no other shopping centre in the country.

The 180 million euros investment from Sonae Sierra and Caelum Development comprises more than 200 shops and creates approximately 2,000 new direct jobs with its opening.

The new shopping centre has 2,450 parking spaces and can be directly accessed by all major means of public transportation and by the connection to the city’s bicycle tracks.

ParkLake has over 97% of its 70,000 m2 GLA leased with most of its remaining spaces under advanced negotiations.

Awarded with the best “Concept & Design Project of the Year” at the 10th Annual SEE Real Estate Awards for 2015, which was held in Bucharest, Romania, ParkLake is designed according to international top standards in terms of quality, safety and sustainability. The shopping centre has an international food court terrace with beautiful views of the park as well as a green area to be used for leisure and sports, special events, seasonal markets, as a great complementary offer to the park, presenting additional recreational space and open-air entertainment.

“ParkLake is our first development in Romania and one that sets new standards at international level. The shopping centre brings together the different concepts of shopping, nature and family and we developed features for sports, children entertainment, events and relaxation like no other in the city. ParkLake is set to become the place in town where you can go shopping and eat, but also relax, enjoy a walk, practice sport and watch live shows; and all of this linked to the amazing Titan Park. We wanted to come with a new perspective on shopping and leisure activities in Bucharest and from tomorrow on, everyone can sense the new ParkLake experience”, said Ingo Nissen (photo R), Managing Director of Sonae Sierra, responsible for Development in Romania.

“We wanted to make the difference on the market of shopping malls in Romania with this project,” he added. “Our focus on nature differentiates us from our competitors”.

“We are very enthusiastic when we think about tomorrow’s opening because ParkLake is going to be a game changer in terms of shopping and leisure standards. In ParkLake we combine an exceptional mix of sport, cultural and leisure areas. ParkLake will become one of Bucharest’s favourite meeting points for friends and family and will offer top class entertainment and a variety of leisure activities all year around,” said TJ Kearns, Caelum Development Director.

Among many ground-breaking experiences that ParkLake proposes, visitors are presented with new retail concepts in the market and an exclusive set of tenants, including several new brands entering the Romanian market for the first time such as Forever 21, Palay Park, Lanidor, Lynne and 4F.

Romanian brands represent 30% out of the total of tenants.

ParkLake will also host a 14 screen Multiplex Cinema operated by Cinema City, and other main anchor tenants such as H&M, all Inditex brands in Romania (Zara, Massimo Dutti, Zara Home, Oysho, Bershka, Stradivarius and Pull & Bear). Also Debenhams, Koton, LPP Group with all 5 brands (Reserved, Mohito, Sinsay, House and Cropp), WorldClass, Altex, Hervis and Lem’s will be tenants that can be found in ParkLake. Other brands complementing the shopping and leisure range include Collective, Levi’s, Motivi, Tommy Hilfiger, Gant & Lacoste, CCC, Springfield, Lee Cooper, KVL, TimeOut, Geox, Il Passo, Aldo and Desigual. In terms of make-up and beauty, the shopping centre will host Douglas, Sephora, Mac, Yves Rocher, Kendra. As for jewellery ParkLake will boast Swarovski, Khulto, Fossil and Teilor. New home decoration, appliances and technology offer has also been confirmed with tenants like Zara Home, Bonsai, Altex and Arsis, rounded off with children toys and major bookstore retailers like MaxiToys, Smyk, Mothercare, Lego and Carturesti. ParkLake will also offer a wide range of sportswear having brands like Hervis, Intersport, Nike, Adidas and Sketchers.

The restaurant and coffee shop offer will enhance the innovative design and architecture of the international food court and its spacious terrace, bringing in a large variety of names such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Paul, Wu Xing, Brioche Dorée, Starbucks, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, K-Grill, Oro Toro (by OSHO), Bistrot du Paris, La Cerdac, Chopstix, SaladBox, to name only a few. The food court features an exceptional space with surprising architectural features and comfortable areas, with a terrace and a great view over the Titan Park.

ParkLake embraces sustainability as a key factor in its development, also playing an important role during its future operational phase with the implementation of resource efficient equipment and design. A rigorous management and monitoring system brought together a set of measures that besides ensuring the safety and health of the employees, tenants, service suppliers and visitors, also targets the reduction of the environmental impact. This approach during the construction and operation of ParkLake actively has contributed to a greater cost efficiency and savings through lifetime operations of the centre, with efficient use of energy resources and a positive impact on its surroundings. Likewise, the shopping centre will get certification with the world’s foremost environmental assessment method and rating system for buildings (BREEAM). In February, ParkLake also achieved the joint ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications, emitted by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), of the management system implemented for the construction of their ParkLake project. This joint certification is the first of its kind in Romania.

Like the entire ParkLake project, Carrefour hypermarket housed inside, which has a concept of presentation and design totally different from the rest of the other hypermarkets opened so far, has considered environmental protection. “Our refrigerating showcases save 40 percent of energy , as well as light bulbs we use. We also planted 50 trees so far in District 3 and we will plant 100 more”, said Andreea Mihai (photo R), marketing manager of Carrefour Romania, at the press conference organized Wednesday by the developers of this project.

The representatives of Sonae Sierra and Caelum Development announced that besides focusing to offer new surprises to the visitors of ParkLake in the forthcoming period, they envisage to open two other similar shopping centres in Romania, the first steps being already taken in this respect: namely the acquisition of two plots of land.