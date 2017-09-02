The Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra under the guidance of French conductor Benoît Fromanger will open the series of concerts in open air to be held in the George Enescu Festival Square, on Saturday, according to a press release remitted by ArCuB to Bucharest.

The first weekend of the George Enescu Festival continues a day later with the performance of the National Radio Orchestra, conductor Cristian Orosanu and violinist Roman Patocka.

The Festival Square belongs to a series of projects designed for the George Enescu Festival, the 3rd most important music festival in the world, after BBC Promos and the Lucerna Festival. Thus, over September 2-24, the best orchestras, musical assemblies and conductors in Romania will perform in the George Enescu Square, alongside the new generation of musicians, soloists and international instrumentalists.

The Festival Square, located near the Romanian Athenaeum in the Capital City will host 19 large orchestras, music assemblies and soloists from 10 countries to perform between September 2 and 10. Moreover, the spectators are invited to participate, between September 2 – 10, in a special tombola.

There will also be daily recitals of pupils and students from all over the country taking place over September 11 and 24, followed by a live streaming of concerts from the Grand Palace Hall, from the George Enescu Festival.