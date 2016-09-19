Conferences, exhibitions, book launches wooing the public to Bucharest Jazz Festival

Conferences, exhibitions and book launches are on the schedule of side events at the Bucharest Jazz Festival, which starts today.

With seven days of festival, a wide range of events, five days of live concerts to be staged by 15 jazz bands and artists from the US, Romania, Germany, Finland, Bulgaria and India, the Bucharest City Hall via ArCuB, puts the Romanian capital on the map of European capitals hosting jazz performances.

The new artistic director of the festival, jazz player Teodora Enache, starts off this year Bucharest Jazz Festival workshops, a venue where young jazz players and aficionados get the opportunity to meet face to face with some of the international players in the festival’s line-up at workshops and master classes to be provided at ArCuB.

“A new aspect of this edition’s festival is education for young Romanian musicians, and to this end, Bucharest Jazz Festival 2016 comes up with valuable workshops where models of the younger generations share secrets and stories from decades-old careers,” Enache is quoted as saying in a press statement.

For today’s opening, the Bucharest Jazz Festival 2016 organisers will mount a picture exhibition exploring the connection between the human body and musical instruments, as well as an exclusive meeting with journalist of “Jazz Hot” magazine Michel Antonelli.

The “Musical Body Sounds” exhibition by Jakab Tibor, a Romanian artist with an impressive tally of 865 international prizes and awards, will open at 19:00hrs, local.

Among the side events are a masterclass given by Kenny Werner (September 24, at ArCuB); a workshop that approaches music beyond gendres and instruments to be hosted by two very talented jazz multi-instrumentalists, Mino Cinelu andTheodosii Spassov – (September 25, at ArCuB); a “Jazz beyond Lingua Franca” workshop featuring Dan Ionescu and David Restivo (September 23, at ArCuB) and the projection of “Low Down,” a look at the life of pianist Joe Albany, starring John Hawkes and Glenn Close in the lead roles (September 22).

The ”Bucharest Jazz Festival” is held September 19-25. Admission to all the side events is free.