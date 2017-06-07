Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Denmark’s Constitution Day and the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries : We are confident that based on this solid foundation, the relations between our countries will find new avenues to develop and diversify in the years to come

On the occasion of the celebration of Denmark’s Constitution Day, it is with the great pleasure that the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys to the Danish people its warmest congratulations and best wishes for peace and prosperity.

Together with Denmark, Romania has many reasons to celebrate this day. As history tells us, on 5 June 1849, Denmark adopted a Constitution that deeply influenced its society and political conduct for the years to come. From that moment on the Danes chose to build a society built on values such as freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and a multi-party political system. Certainly, this choice projected an influence not only within the boundaries of Denmark, but also far beyond them, in full accordance with the new spirit of those times.

We take this opportunity to note another anniversary that makes the year 2017 very special for the relations between Romania and Denmark: our countries celebrate one hundred years of very good diplomatic relations. We keep in our Diplomatic Archives a record of the year 1917, which marked the opening of two Romanian diplomatic offices in Denmark: one in Copenhagen and one in Christiania. Sadly enough, World War II temporarily interrupted our bilateral relations, which however quickly resumed in 1946.

Fast-forwarding to the recent history, Romania and Denmark are now both members of the same European and Euro-Atlantic families. We act according to shared commitments to promote freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law and human rights. We know that a good cooperation at the bilateral level brings benefits to a good functioning of the EU and NATO. Following this logic, it is equally rewarding to see that our joint efforts to integrate these values ever deeper into the very fabric of our societies can project peace and prosperity beyond Europe’s borders.

We are confident that based on this solid foundation, the relations between our countries will find new avenues to develop and diversify in the years to come. Trade is a sector, which still offers immense potential to bring our societies even closer. We believe that with an enhanced bilateral cooperation, Romania and Denmark are better equipped to manage the challenges that we face at European and international level.

We wish every success to the Danish people and a joyous celebration of their Constitution Day!

Photo: Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu (R) greets Karsten Vagn Nielsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Bucharest