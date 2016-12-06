Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Finland’s Independence Day : Romania and Finland share a long and rich relationship

On 6th of December 1917 the Finnish Parliament declared that “The people of Finland feel deeply that they cannot fulfill their national duty and their universal human obligations without a complete sovereignty.”

Ever since that moment Finland proudly found its rightful place on the European and world scene. On the 99th anniversary of this important landmark in Finland’s history, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has the pleasure to congratulate Finland and extend the best wishes of success in further consolidating the stability and prosperity of its people.

Romania and Finland share a long and rich relationship. Exactly 100 years ago, the national hero of Finland, Carl Gustav Mannerheim was fighting alongside the Romanian Army in the War that led to the independence of Finland and the Great Union of all Romanians on 1st December 1918.

The diplomatic ties between Romania and Finland were established in 1920, and since then we gradually developed a stable and lasting relation, in spite of different episodes of turbulence that both countries experienced during their history.

The political and cultural relations between the two countries as well as the individual relations between Romanians and Finns intensified after 1990. In the last ten years the trade between Romania and Finland has increased nearly every year, for example the total of bilateral trade exchanges in 2013 was three times higher than 2004.

The dynamic political and economic bilateral relations are complemented by the two countries’ cooperation in the European and international fora, where Romania and Finland have a common major objective in promoting the principles and democratic values that ensure the stability and prosperity not only for our both countries, but also for the whole European continent.

Romania is committed to diversify and deepen the cooperation with Finland, especially in light of the fact that both countries will preside successively the EU Council in 2019, a task which will be as challenging as it will be rewarding. Thus, the perspective of Romania’s first semester at the helm of the EU Council Presidency represents an important responsibility for us, and at the same time, an excellent opportunity to promote a positive agenda.

The Romanian and Finish Ministries of Foreign Affairs are already closely working together for a most efficient coordination of the Trio of the Presidency of the EU Council. A case in point are the consultations at the level of secretary of state that recently took place in Helsinki and which revealed once again the readiness of both countries to ensure a good partnership for the smooth functioning of the European Union in 2019.

Romania and Finland will hold the rotating EU Council presidencies during a complicated period, both in terms of the European agenda, as well as due to European institutional changes, but we are confident that, by working together, our mandates will be successful.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to wish Finland a Happy Independence Day!