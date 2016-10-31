Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 93rd anniversary of the Republic of Turkey: Turkey is a key partner for Romania, politically, strategically and economically

Today, 93 years from the founding of the Republic of Turkey, on the 29th of October 1923, we are pleased to convey to Turkey and its people the warmest congratulations and best wishes of prosperity, peace and stability.

Turkey is a key partner for Romania, politically, strategically and economically, based on the traditional friendship and interests that bind us in this region, which is currently facing major challenges. Our countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations that have evolved on solid grounds, consolidated by the Strategic Partnership signed in 2011 and its Action Plan, adopted two years later.

Our cooperation in a wide range of fields has been constantly reinforced by a dynamic bilateral dialogue at all levels. In this respect, this year alone the Romanian-Turkish high level dialogue has registered very important bilateral contacts such as: the Romanian President’s visit to Turkey (22-24 March), Bucharest visits of Deputy Prime Ministers Lutfi Elvan (16-17 August) and Veysi Kaynak (8 September).

The consistency and depth of our bilateral relation is reflected in many areas of cooperation, the economic dimension being one of the most significant. In 2015 our bilateral trade reached 4,43 billion euro, with a 3% increase, compared to 2014. We are determined to enhance our economic exchanges in order to reach the target of 8 billion euro in the near future. A major role in this respect is played by more than 14.500 Turkish companies in Romania, which are constantly developing their activities in our country. At the same time, we are also focusing to encourage and facilitate the Romanian companies’ access on the Turkish market, therefore we welcome the recent decision of the Turkish authorities for reopening imports of cattle and beef from Romania.

Additional to the political and economic cooperation, there is a continuous improvement of our cultural and interpersonal relations. The presence of a large community of Turkish origin in Romania has brought a significant added value to our friendship and to the close ties between our countries.

The relations between our two friendly states are also based on solidarity and confidence. After the July coup attempt, Romania has expressed its solidarity and strong support for the constitutional, democratically elected Turkish authorities. In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazăr Comănescu paid a visit to Ankara, on the 25th of August 2016, in the framework of the trilateral meeting with Poland and Turkey, and conveyed this message of solidarity and trust that Turkey will continue to develop as a stable country, with strong institutions, based on the democratic values and rule of law.

Maintaining Turkey’s stability is a highly important to Romania and to our whole region. Our common objective stays that of a stable Turkey, NATO member and key partner of the EU, strongly anchored in the European values. In this sense, Romania has confirmed its strong and constant support for Turkey’s advancement on the EU path. It is also very important for Romania to develop, together with Turkey and our allies, coherent and tailored responses to the current threats, including countering terrorism, managing the migration flows or increasing the security in the Black Sea Region.

Going back in time to the Tenth Anniversary of the Turkish Republic, when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk asserted during his speech that „the Turkish nation has been successful in overcoming hardships through national unity and togetherness”, we reaffirm our confidence that Turkey will continue to be a strong, reliable partner and we reiterate our sincerest congratulations and heartfelt wishes of peace, prosperity and happiness to the Turkish people.