Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Czech Republic National Day: The Czech-Romanian political and economic bilateral relations register a positive dynamics

On the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of the Czech Republic, on the 28th of October, we warmly extend, on behalf of the Romanian people, our warmest and sincerest congratulations to the Czech people.

At this particular date, the Czech Republic is marking one of the most important moments in its nation building process, achieving at the end of 1918 the historical desideratum of establishing an independent and democratic state.

There are countless moments in history that stand as proof for the long-lasting and sincere friendship between Romanians and Czechs and for their struggle to reach common ideals. Romania’s important contribution to the liberation of the Czech regions in 1945 and Bucharest’s strong opposition to the invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Warsaw Treaty armies are relevant moments defining the special and profound friendship between our countries and peoples.

We would like to convey our appreciation for the admirable efforts made by the Czech central and local authorities of Moravia, year after year, for keeping alive the memory of tens of thousands of Romanians who had sacrificed their lives in those battles.

Nowadays, the positive dynamics of the Czech-Romanian political and economic bilateral relations is complemented by the two countries’ cooperation in the regional, European and international fora. The generous multilateral framework has the ability to potentiate our bilateral cooperation in various fields, politically, economically, energy security and defence. Romania and the Czech Republic are partners in the European Union and allied countries within NATO, sharing common values and democratic principles, promoting together the objectives of security and defense and ensuring prosperity for the citizens of both countries. Our common vital goal is to overcome the challenges facing our region and Europe as a whole, through a better coordination of our views and actions, as well as consolidating the European Union.

At the forefront of our bilateral relations is the steady growth of trade, exceeding in 2015 the level of 3 billion Euro. Nevertheless, there are many other economic cooperation opportunities still unexplored by both sides. We trust that the positive example offered by the large presence of Czech companies on the Romanian market will convince even more investors from the Czech Republic to come discover our country. At the same time, we encourage the Romanian businessmen to be more present in the Czech Republic and furthermore to seek innovative ways of working together on third markets.

One of the most spectacular developments is connected to the people-to-people contacts, which are always the driving force of any bilateral relation. More and more Romanian tourists become attracted by “The Golden City” of Prague, while the Czechs have begun to rediscover the beauty of Romanian mountains and landscapes. The records are very encouraging and we are confident that our ties, particularly in the tourism and business sectors, will further continue to strengthen.

Another argument that certifies our special bond consists of the people who live among us: the Czechs in Banat and other areas of our country and the Romanians in the Czech Republic. These communities with their everyday life and work contribute to the economic development and cultural enrichment of both societies. By preserving the languages, customs and traditions of these communities, the destinies of our peoples have become inextricably intertwined.

Reaffirming Romania’s commitment to broaden and deepen the cooperation with the Czech Republic in the years to come, we join in celebrating this special day and convey to the Czech people our warmest wishes for prosperity and well-being.