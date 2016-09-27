Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China: We have an optimistic outlook on the further development of Romanian – Chinese friendly relations

It is our distinct pleasure to convey our best wishes for peace and prosperity for the Chinese people and our warm congratulations to the Chinese leadership on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

This is an auspicious and solemn day for China. Given the rapid economic development and constant rise in the standards of living of ordinary Chinese, it also represents a moment to cherish and look forward with hope and self-confidence toward further solid results on the road to build a more prosperous China.

On the basis of the long-standing tradition of friendship with China, Romanians witness with satisfaction the swift progress enjoyed by China in the field of domestic affairs and also on the international stage. Ever since establishing diplomatic relations on the 5th of October, 1949, our countries have developed and maintained a successful cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields that has left us with positive landmarks to look up to and strive to enrich.

Romania and China have always had frequent political contacts at the highest level that allowed our two countries’ leaderships to map forward the dynamic development of the bilateral relations. As a result of ever deepening our multi-faceted relations, Romania and China decided to establish in 2004 an Comprehensive Partnership of Friendship and Cooperation, a document that provides an enhanced framework for their common endeavor aimed at new achievements.

The intense political contacts made possible a wide range of negotiations on large-scale, Chinese investments in Romania in the fields of energy, infrastructure, agriculture and information technology, that will bring tangible benefits to both sides. At the same time, we have witnessed a strong growth in commercial exchanges, averaging in recent period over 4 billion US Dollars annually. Considering the enormous potential of the Chinese consumer market, we are encouraged by the upward trend of Romanian exports to China, particularly in the field of agriculture, food and beverage products.

People-to-people exchanges between Romania and China have also grew very fast. Romania opened last year its Cultural Institute in Beijing – the first of its kind not only in China, but in the whole of Asia. That has a remarkable significance for deepening the cultural ties and understanding between the Romanian and Chinese peoples. Furthermore, following the “Treasures of China” exhibition held in 2013 in Bucharest, Romania organized between January – August 2016 an itinerant exhibition in Beijing and Chengdu – “The Treasures of Romania” – the first such event since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1949. In order to present its national cultural heritage to the Chinese public, 31 Romanian museums cooperated to select 445 representative exhibits of ancient archeology and Romanian medieval art. The exhibition enjoyed a great success among Chinese art lovers.

The meeting held by Prime Ministers Dacian Cioloș and Li Keqiang last July in Ulaanbaatar on the margins of the ASEM Summit highlighted once again the attention that each side grants to the strengthening of Romanian-Chinese friendship and cooperation in the bilateral sphere and within the frameworks of the European Union – China Strategic Partnership and the pragmatic and ambitious China – Central and Eastern Europe Countries Cooperation.

The EU – China partnership is an important framework to deal with the political, economic and people-to-people exchanges between the EU Member States, including Romania, and China. Besides that, taking into account the weight the EU and China carry on the international stage, the challenges faced in our complex world call for a deep, sincere and meaningful interaction. As the annual Summits and other connected activities between the two sides show, there is an ample space for cooperation and engagement. Romania is ready to bring its own contribution to the EU-China dialogues with an open and pragmatic spirit.

Evolving into a complementary cooperation dialogue to the EU – China partnership, the China – Central and Eastern Europe Countries Cooperation, together with the recently launched ”One Belt, One Road” Chinese initiative, all provide new directions to foster prosperity and connectivity on the Eurasian landmass. Romania stands ready to play a significant role in these new formats on account of its strategic location in the Danube wider region and at the Black Sea.

All of the above gives us good reason to have an optimistic outlook on the further development of Romanian – Chinese friendly relations and embolden us to work together for win-win benefits.

Happy National Day!