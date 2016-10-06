Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the National Day of the Republic of Cyprus: Romania and the Republic of Cyprus enjoy favourable conditions to further deepen the bilateral cooperation in all fields

The occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Cyprus, on the 1st of October, offers to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs the great pleasure to extend the warmest congratulations to the people of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Cypriot people attach special importance to this anniversary since Independence Day is a historic moment in the development of the Republic of Cyprus towards today’s prosperous and democratic society.

Defined by a traditional friendship, the relations between Romania and the Republic of Cyprus reached a high level of understanding and cooperation, with a constructive political dialog, a developing economic partnership and a mutual support in promoting our major goals within EU, regionally and internationally. The privileged relation between our countries as European Union Member States creates a solid basis for the further enhancement of our bilateral cooperation to an even more consolidated level. We are constantly looking forward into ways of expanding the economic and political cooperation even further, through common projects and initiatives.

The political and economic relations between Romania and the Republic of Cyprus have developed considerably in the past two decades. The economic exchanges were increasing constantly, the Republic of Cyprus becoming the 4-th foreign investor in Romania with more than 5000 companies active on our national market and over 3,74 billion euros of subscribed capital. Cypriot companies have a long history in Romania and we are confident that the level of investments will increase, given the excellent opportunities our country offers in areas such as research, innovation, IT, environment, education and agriculture to name but a few. The bilateral format of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for economic, industrial and technical cooperation represents a good occasion to discuss about ways and means of consolidating the economic collaboration between our countries. A very important field of activity is oil and gas where Romania has such a good know-how and well trained qualified staff.

An important bridge linking our countries is the Romanian community living and working in Cyprus. We thank the Cypriot authorities for their positive attitude towards Romanians, in supporting and smoothing their integration, aiming to preserve its cultural, linguistic and spiritual identity. “The Romanian Society in Cyprus” is developing the project “Romanian Sunday School” providing courses of Romanian language, history, geography, in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, Paralimni and Dali for some 200 students.

Romania and the Republic of Cyprus enjoy favourable conditions to further deepen the bilateral cooperation in all fields in the upcoming years. The strength of the Romanian-Cypriot relationship stems to a great extend from our countries’ willingness to team up for promoting bilateral, European and multilateral projects. We are committed to work together on to the current important dossiers of the European agenda and to the deepening of the European project, as the Romanian and Cypriot Ministers of Foreign Affairs agreed in Bucharest, on May 17, this year.

Romania shares the joy of the celebration of the historic day of October 1st and wishes all Cypriots a Happy National Day!