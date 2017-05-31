Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Romania and Italy are two strong voices in the European Union supporting the unity of our continent and working together for the benefit of our citizens

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends the warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Italian people, on the National Day of the Italian Republic.

Romania and Italy share strong and privileged bilateral relations built on their historical links and common values and developed during 138 years of diplomatic relations. Our political dialogue has been enhanced through the Consolidated Strategic Partnership that we had signed in 2008. In the recent years, we have had an intense and active dialogue on all levels: bilateral, European and international and we have cooperated on multiple fields.

Political cooperation is not the only strong link between our states, as our dynamic economic cooperation is confirmed by the growing interest of the Italian entrepreneurs to invest in Romania and the consistency of our trade. Italy continues to be Romania’s second largest trading partner and the sixth foreign investor, according to the value of the invested capital in Romania/the first foreign investor, according to the number of companies registered in Romania.

Beyond the political and the economic cooperation, there are strong ties between the Romanian and Italian peoples that share a sincere friendship and are interconnected at multiple levels. The Romanian citizens in Italy represent the largest foreign community in this country and the largest Romanian community abroad, which brings a substantive contribution to the social and economic welfare of Italy and together with the Italian community in Romania are strong ties between our countries.

Romania and Italy are two strong voices in the European Union supporting the unity of our continent and working together for the benefit of our citizens. We are active participants in the discussions on the future of the EU and the role of the common policies, while continuing to stand beside the Member States sustaining the European integration, in the efforts to revive the European project. Strengthening the EU construction through a consolidated partnership between all Member States in a more united and cohesive Europe is a common objective that drives our European cooperation.

Responding to global challenges such as the impact of migration in Europe is one of the fields that bring us together; although Romania is not directly affected, we fully acknowledge the shared responsibility to manage migration together with the front line countries, including Italy. Romania ranks third with regard to the relocation offers of asylum seekers submitted to Italy and Greece.

Romania and Italy share an intense international cooperation within various intergovernmental organisations. We use this opportunity to appreciate the Italian commitment on the international arena as for the important roles Italy has this year as presidency in exercise of G7 and non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council.

With the sincere conviction that Romania and Italy will continue to share a strong partnership, we wish to all the Italians and to all the Romanians living in Italy, Buona Festa della Repubblica! Happy National Day, Italy!