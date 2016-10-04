Congratulatory message of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We strongly believe in the further development of the relations of strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Korea

Distinguished Readers,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea, it is our great pleasure to extend our most heartfelt congratulations, along with best wishes of peace, prosperity and new achievements for the Korean people.

Many of the nations of the world have foundation myths and according to the Korean creation myth, the legendary Tan`gun, born of a heavenly father and an earthly mother transformed from a bear, was the first human king of the people living in the Korean peninsula and founder the kingdom Old Choson meaning “The Land of the morning calm” in 2333 B.C. This myth links the Korean people with their heavenly origins, giving them strength and resilience for the present and future and also brings Koreans closer to their ancestors and allows them to express reverence, gratitude and pride for their roots.

In modern history, the Day of the Opening of Heaven (Gaecheonjeol in Korean language), when the son of the Lord of Heaven descended on Earth, event celebrated on October 3rd, became the National Day of the Republic of Korea.

Throughout its long history, the Korean people has created its own language, culture, traditions and civilization and, similar to Romanians, fought for their independence and national identity.

Today, the Republic of Korea presents itself as a strongly industrialized country, which is widely recognized on the international arena as a success in economic development and political democratization, with a high sense of national identity and great pride in its culture, traditions and accomplishments.

At the end of the Cold War, Romania and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic relations on 30 March 1990, and in short time, the political, economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges developed to the mutual benefit. Proving the interest to intensify political dialogue, expand the cooperation in economy, culture and in other fields of common interest, Romania and the Republic of Korea signed the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between two countries in 2008, followed by the Joint Action Plan for the implementation of the Strategic Partnership, in 2010, as concrete measures to consolidate our bilateral cooperation.

Romania has the very interest to intensify bilateral political dialogue at all levels and to give more substance to its Strategic Partnership with the Republic of Korea, especially through enhancing the economic ties. It is in this context that we are pleased to recall the recent meeting the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazăr Comănescu, had with H.E. Mr. Yun Byung-se, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, in the margins of the 71st UN General Assembly session in New York. We hope the bilateral dialogue will soon be continued in Bucharest, during an official visit to Romania of a high-ranking Korean guest, to discuss new ways for strengthening and broadening our bilateral relations.

We do consider that there is still room for boosting our trade and new opportunities should be explored in order to increase the volume of exchanges between our companies, including better using the framework of bilateral signed documents, as well as the EU-ROK Free Trade Agreement. We encourage South Korean companies to participate in major economic projects in Romania, such as infrastructure, communications and IT, energy and tourism, aiming to put into effect the projects discussed and agreed within the sessions of the Joint Committee for Industrial Cooperation, in April 2016. We would like to see a more solid presence of Korean investors in Romania, that would bring them back on the top of foreign investors in our country, where they were positioned some years ago.

In an increasingly interconnected world, staying competitive requires innovation and entrepreneurship, with a long term impact on the economy and peoples’ everyday lives. Romania, as a member of the Western community of values, has a vested interest in cooperating with global partners for a better future, such as the Republic of Korea.

There is keen interest manifested by Romanians for cultural and spiritual values of Korea and equally by Koreans for Romanian unique contribution to world cultural heritage, especially among young people. In the 21st century peoples are interlinked as never before and it is within this context that Romania and the Republic of Korea have identified niche areas of bilateral cooperation, concentrating on sustainable development and taking advantage of the great potential of our peoples.

We strongly believe in the further development of the relations of strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Korea and we are confident that by working together there is nothing we cannot achieve jointly.

On this very special celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Korea, we would like to extend once again to the Korean people, a message of friendship, peace and prosperity.