Consequences of the political crisis: EUR reaches RON 4.59, highest level since August 2012

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Thursday a reference exchange rate of RON 4.5872/EUR, up by 0.45 percent – the highest level since 3 August 2012 – against the backdrop of political tensions.

On Wednesday, BNR posted an exchange rate of RON 4.5667/EUR. On 3 August 2012, BNR posted an exchange rate of RON 4.6481/EUR.

The RON depreciated steeply on Thursday, in contrast to the trend of other regional currencies, after tensions appeared on Wednesday between Premier Sorin Grindeanu and PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

On Thursday, the EUR briefly reached the value of RON 4.5889 on the interbank market, the highest value since August 2012.

The economy is usually affected by political tensions but it all depends on their duration, Fiscal Council President Ionut Dumitru explained on Thursday, according to News.ro.

“Political tensions in general are not good for the economy. It all depends on how long the current situation lasts and whether the Government’s activity will be affected,” Dumitru told News.ro.

All members of the Grindeanu Government filed and registered their resignations with the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG) on Thursday morning, after PSD withdrew its political endorsement for Premier Sorin Grindeanu. The Premier announced on Wednesday evening that he will not resign and that he was offered the leadership of several state institutions provided he resigns. He added he will resign only if President Klaus Iohannis offers guarantees he will appoint a PSD member as Premier.

The USD, indirectly rated on the Romanian market in rapport to the EUR/USD exchange rate, appreciated from RON 4.0752 to RON 4.1082, the highest level since May 18th.

At the same time, the CHF went from RON 4.2029 to RON 4.2164, the highest level since April 21st.