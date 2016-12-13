Maritime authorities decided on Tuesday morning to temporarily suspend navigation manoeuvres in the ports Constanta Nord, Constanta Sud – Agigea, Mangalia and Midia-Navodari, as well as the transit through Agigea lock of the Danube – Black Sea Canal, starting at 03:00, after the wind gradually intensified, blowing with speeds of 55-56 km/hour from the north-east sector.

According to the Constanta Port Shipmaster’s Office, at shore, the wind reaches 5-7 force on Beaufort scale and at sea, force 8 and weak mixed precipitations are announced. For Tuesday, meteorologists have issued a code yellow warning for wind, for Constanta County, effective until 11:00.