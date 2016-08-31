Constanta Shipyard profit soars 20 times in H1 2016

The Constanta Shipyard recorded a net profit of over 12.9 million lei in the first half of 2016, about 20 times higher than the similar period of 2015, reads a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)’s website.

“Out of total 2016 approved investments in excess of 5 million euro, 3,500,284 lei were used for dry dock intermediate gates, antipollution dams, Dynajet washing facilities, welding equipment, radiant heating system, and computers, all in the first six months. In the second half of 2016, the shipyard’s construction activity will focus on finalizing a 9,000-dwt oil tanker and launching for manufacturing a first 41,000-dwt oil tanker. As for the repair activity, the company will focus on unfolding projects it has already started with its traditional partners, on completing the conversion of an animal transport ship and on contracting new repair projects,” the report informs.

In H1 2016, the company’s turnover exceeded 92.1 million lei. As of 31 December 2015, the company’s equity was worth over 118.5 million lei, which on 30 June reached 131.5 million lei.

The Constanta Shipyard is mainly dealing with building ships and floating structures, as well as repair and maintenance of ships and boats.