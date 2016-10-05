Constitutional Court postponed for the third time a decision on decriminalization of the conflict of interest

Constitutional Court couldn’t take a decision on Tuesday, related the law that escapes the parliamentarians who have hired their relatives at their parliamentary office before August 21, 2013; the debates will be resumed on October 11, after three postponements.

The law stating that the parliamentarians who have hired their relatives at their parliamentary office before August 21, 2013 cannot be accused of conflict of interest was challenged to CCR by 98 deputies from PSD, UDMR, minorities and one representative of PNL.

The text of the complaint was signed by 76 deputies from PSD, 13 from UDMR, 9 representatives of the minorities and a Liberal, while the cover letter of the unconstitutionality complaint was signed by the leader of the PSD deputies Florin Paslaru, given that the bill was initiated by the current president of the Chamber of Deputies from PSD, Florin Iordache, and by the UDMR deputy Marton Arpad, being voted by parliamentarians from all of the parties.

The joint plenum of the two Chambers approved on June 22, with 306 “yeses” and one abstention, the bill by which the parliamentarians who have hired their relatives to their parliamentary office before August 21, 2013 cannot be accused of conflict of interest.

According to the initiative, the prohibitions included by the Art.38 par.11 have entered into force and are producing legal effects starting from August 21, 2013, and the judicial actions and deeds concluded or, as the case may be, committed by deputies or senators before this date “cannot cause other legal effects than the ones provided by the Law no. 96/2006, in force at the date of their conclusion or, as the case may be, at the date of committing or producing them, given that previously to the amendments included by the Law no.219/2013 there was no restriction regarding the employees in the parliamentary offices, so deputies and senators could decide on their employment without any legal constraint”.

The National Agency for Integrity (ANI) criticized the initiative, appreciating that the proposed amendments are in total contradiction with the provisions of the Art.70 and 71 of the Law no.161/2003 and of the Art.301 of the Criminal Code – provisions that regulate the conflict of interest in the administrative and criminal matters.

The law was submitted to Parliament after ANI found in October 2015 that a number of 32 former or current parliamentarians, including Kelemen Atilla, Madalin Voicu, Ion Stan, Mihaita Calimente, Bogdan Ciuca, Iulian Iancu and Ion Mocioalca, were in conflict of interest for hiring their relatives in the parliamentary offices.

According to ANI, 14 current deputies, 17 former deputies and one senator have hired their relatives in their parliamentary offices, and the total amount of the contracts concluded by breaking the legal regime of the conflict of interest is RON 1,062,798 (approx. EUR 240,000).

Thus, the following deputies were found to be in conflict of interest: Mihaita Calimente (PNL), Liviu-Bogdan Ciuca (ALDE), Gheorghe Firczak (Minorities), Iulian Iancu (PSD), Miron Ignat (Minorities), George Ionescu (PNL), Kelemen Atilla-Bela-Laszlo (UDMR), Ion Mocioalca (PSD), Iuliu Nosa (PSD), Laurentiu Nistor (PSD), Vasile Daniel Oajdea (PP-DD), Neculai Ratoi (PSD), Ion Stan (PSD) and Madalin Stefan Voicu (PSD), as well as senator Catalin Croitoru (PSD).

Also, the following former deputies were in conflict of interest during their parliamentary term: Aledin Amet (Minorities), Gheorghe Ana (PSD), Stefan Vasile Beres (UDMR), William Gabriel Branza (PDL), Viorel Vasile Buda (PNL), Sorin Gheorghe Buta (PDL), Petru Calian (PDL), Vasile Carare (PDL), Radu Eugeniu Coclici (PSD), Relu Fenechiu (PNL), Gheorghe Gabor (PNL), Mircia Giurgiu (PSD), Pavel Horj (PNL), Doru Brasoan Lese (PNL), Corneliu Olar (PDL), Sorin Stefan Zamfirescu (PDL) and Dan-Radu Zatreanu (PDL).