Construction of Romania’s only ice church starts at 2,034m high Balea Lake

The builders of Romania’s famous Ice Hotel are getting ready to climb again to Balea Lake, sitting 2,034 metres high in the Fagaras Mountains, to organize the site for the only ice church in Romania, hotel spokesperson Lidia Badila told Agerpres on Tuesday.

“Work on the church and the housing igloos will go on in parallel. As in previous years, the service will be performed on Epiphany Day to bless the water in the Balea Lake that provides the ice building blocks,” Lidia Badila explained, adding that the Balea Lake Ice Church will most likely be completed after January 15.

The all-ice church is a place of worship that is consecrated every year by clergy from several denominations. It is an ecumenical church that accommodates weddings and baptismal ceremonies.

The current tourist attraction at Balea Lake is mainly the Ice Hotel. Access to this tourist area is possible only by cable car for a roundtrip fee of 60 lei per person. Balea Lake currently has the deepest snow layer in Romania, of 133 centimeters, the weather service said.