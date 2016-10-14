Construction of the Belvedere Residences, the largest residential project in the Barbu Vacarescu – Aviatiei area, begins

Belvedere Residences is located in the center of the most dynamic development area in northern Bucharest, on Tthe Fabrica de Glucoza street, on the north side of the Tei Lake

The first phase of Belvedere Residences will include 238 apartments and will be completed in early 2018, following an investment of 16.75 million euros. In total, Belvedere Residences is scheduled to include 1556 apartments, being the largest residential project that is developing in the Aviatiei – Barbu Vacarescu area

Coldwell Banker Romania has advised Belvedere Residences from the design stage and will be the main sales agent of the project

The project is the first residential complex whose scope, accessibility and modern concept will create a new housing standard and an equilibrium point for the development of the entire north area of Bucharest. Belvedere Residences benefits of a very good location, being situated on the Fabrica de Glucoza street, near the office buildings located near the subway stations Aurel Vlaicu and Pipera, the project being positioned on the north side of the Tei Lake. In addition, the project provides an easy access to multiple lines of transportation, the shopping centers Promenada Mall and Baneasa Shopping City and educational institutions such as Mary Poppins kindergarten, Herastrau Secondary School, Jean Monet High School or The Higher School of Civil Aviation.

“Belvedere Residences represents a refresh of the entire zone situated at the confluence of the Barbu Vacarescu and Aviatiei neighborhoods, not only because it gives a new balance to the growth in this area but also because it represents a viable alternative of housing for the tens of thousands of employees that are working in the hundreds of corporations from the office buildings located in proximity. Thus, it will significantly reduce the traffic in the area and will create a completely new and modern urban pole’, say the representatives of the Belvedere Developments, the developer of the project.

Belvedere Residences will bring a new concept, unique in the local residential market, defined by the intelligent divisions of the apartments, lined to the new trends of living, and through the general infrastructure of the project, which will include many facilities for the residents, as well as commercial spaces on the ground floor of the buildings, green spaces, spacious courtyards and playgrounds for the children and plenty of parking spaces overground and underground. In total, in the Belvedere Residences will be 1556 apartments in 13 buildings, the first phase of development consisting of two buildings.

“The north area of the Capital has experienced in recent years a rapid development of the offices sector, the residential segment being the next that will see a higher increase, existing, from this point of view, a shortage of the number of units currently available in the area” , says Viorel Mohorea, project manager Belvedere Residences from Coldwell Banker Romania.

The first phase of Belvedere Residences includes several types of apartments, from double studios (53 square meters of built area) with prices starting at 49,300 euros + 5% VAT, apartments with two rooms (65 square meters of built area) with prices starting at 60,500 euros + 5% VAT and three-room apartments (88 square meters of built area) with prices starting from 79,000 euros plus 5% VAT.

Coldwell Banker Romania has offered consulting for The Belvedere Residences from the design stage and will be the main sales agent of the project. The company is one of the largest local real estate agencies and the company with the most extensive activity in the residential segment, being the manager and the principal agent in over 15 residential projects in Bucharest and in the country, including Cosmopolis, Felicity Residentials, MetroCity Academy, Onyx Residence and Politehnica Park Residence – all in Bucharest – Contemporano and Riviera Luxury Residence in Cluj Napoca and Dorobantilor Residence and Sanpetru Residence in Brasov.

The company sold in 2015, directly from the developer, over 1,500 new homes only in Bucharest.

