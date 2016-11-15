Construction production, up 1.9pct in January-September

The volume of construction work grew, by 1.9pct overall in the first months of 2016, as compared with the same period of 2015, due to the new construction work (+4.5pct) and current maintenance and repair (+3.9pct), according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Monday.

Capital repairs dropped by 13.8pct. Increases were recorded for residential buildings by 2.8pct, engineer structures by 2.3pct and the non-residential buildings by 0.8pct.

Adjusted for seasonality and work days, construction production grew by 3.4pct overall in the first months of 2016 as compared with the same period of 2015. Increases were recorded in current maintenance and repair and new construction work by 9.1pct, and by 3.4pct, respectively. Capital repair work dropped by 10.4pct.

Construction production went up for engineer structure by 8.0pct, the residential buildings by 1.1pct and the non-residential buildings by 0.4pct.