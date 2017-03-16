Construction works decrease by 66.5 pct in January 2017 as compared to December

The volume of construction works decreased as gross series by 66.5 pct in this year’s January, as compared to the previous month, against the background of falling capital repair works by 88.2 pct, of maintenance and current repair works by 72.4 pct and of new construction works by 57.6 pct, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On construction items, the following decreases occurred: for engineering constructions by 79.9 pct, for non-residential buildings by 63.9 pct and residential buildings by 16.4 pct.

On series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased 5.1 pct overall, an increase pointed out in the case of new constructions, by 26.3 pct. The capital repairs works and the maintenance and current repair works have decreased by 51.2 pct, and respectively 5.7 pct.

On construction items, the volume of construction works increased for residential buildings by 108.3 pct and non-residential buildings by 1.7 pct. Decreases of 8.3 pct were registered at engineering constructions.

As compared to the similar period of last year, the volume of construction works decreased, as gross series, by 1.1 pct. On structure elements, decreases were recorded on capital repair works by 48.7 pct and on maintenance and current repairs by 6.3 pct. New construction works increased by 8.3 pct.

On construction items, the volume of construction works fell for engineering constructions by 30 pct and for non-residential buildings by 0.4 pct. Residential buildings registered growths by 67.4 pct.

As adjusted series in accordance with number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works decreased by 6.6 pct. On structure elements, capital repair works registered drops by 49.8 pct and the maintenance and current repairs by 5.5 pct. The new construction works have risen by 4.5 pct.

On construction items, the volume of construction works fell for engineering constructions by 23.3 pct and for non-residential buildings by 0.8 pct. Residential buildings registered increases of 52 pct.