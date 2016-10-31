Construction works start at Unirii View

The construction works started last week at Unirii View, the long-awaited office tower of 18,000 m2 that will dominate downtown Bucharest, with a target delivery date aiming at second quarter of 2018. Located on Corneliu Coposu Boulevard, 3 minutes away from Unirii Square, the 18-storey building will be the most important new commercial development in the Unirii area, recognized as “Km 0” in Bucharest in terms of transportation links and connections towards all sectors in the city.

The investment will rise to approximately 33 million euro and will reveal a class A office building, polygon shaped, with 17 upper office floors, a ground floor with retail area offering services and amenities for tenants, as well as 3 underground parking levels. The building will have 1,131 m2 gross leasable area on each level. With a free spanning floor of up to 12 m (no intermediate columns), Unirii View thus achieves the largest column-free office space in Bucharest, obtained through groundbreaking post-tensioning techniques. With a look & feel that reminds of New York classic office properties, the building promises a unitary design, with column-free office space and floor-to-ceiling windows offering amazing 360o views over the city and an efficient space layout with unlimited arrangement options.

Unirii View is strategically positioned in Unirii Square, the largest commercial area and main transport hub of Bucharest, being served by Unirii View metro station, 4 tram lines, 9 bus lines and 1 airport express line connecting the building with virtually all areas in the city. To complete the picture, over 360 parking spaces will be assigned to the users of the building (161 spots in-house, plus 200 assigned spots in Unirea Shopping Center parking, with options to extend). The building will be BREEAM certified, with many systems that will focus on the comfort of the occupiers and to a sustainable functionality.

The general contractor appointed for the works is Bog’Art, as one of the most reputable and timely constructors in Bucharest.

The investor behind Unirii View is Yves Weerts (photo), Belgian national and real estate professional, with a solid track record in Romania, confirmed by the development and successful sale of Deva Logistics Park to CTP investment fund. Mr. Weerts’ vision was to create in Bucharest an environment speaking of Bucharest of tomorrow:

<<I believe in Romania and the huge room for growth. After some years of analyzing the market, we want to seize the moment and now is the time we focused on developing a destination project in the center of the city, a place for tenants to grow their business, inspire their teams and build their brands. It is time we restore the value to this historical city and we shift attention from secondary areas to the center, as the hot spot of the community>> stated Yves Weerts.

In pursuit of a smooth process, the investor of Unirii View assembled a team with a vast experience on the local market. Westfourth Architecture in cooperation with DMA Architecture & Interior Design are bringing the architecture vision and design. SPEEDWELL Real Estate Development, through Didier Balcaen, is handling the development process while GRIFFES, represented by Andreea Paun, is in charge with leasing strategy and commercial management. The team’s mission is to create sustainable value, through leading technical expertise and acumen in understanding tenants’ needs.

The building will address the needs of tenants looking for visibility, yet being efficient and well served by the plethora of restaurants and services in the area. Over 350 facilities are within walking distance, including two shopping centers and the entire “legal district” surrounding the development. Unirii View will offer above-standard layout (no columns or structural elements on the floor) and technical specifications from the base-build, such as wiring, a 2.9 m clear height, generator capacities for tenants and openable windows, completed by a 1:8 ratio ventilation system.