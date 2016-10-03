Continental Tires Timisoara celebrates 16 years of activity

Investments of over 400 million euros, 2500 employees and over 180 million tires produced in Timisoara, these are figures that summarize 16 years of activity of Continental Tires in Romania.

The company’s story begins in 1998 when the idea of a Greenfield project for the tire factory is born, and on October 20th, 2000, the German company Continental inaugurates the production line of Continental Tires Timisoara factory.

During the 16 years of activity Continental Tires has continued to invest in modern production technology, and also in development and training projects for its employees and in the Timisoara community.

Currently, the plant produces a wide range of tires, from 13 to 20 inches, for some of the largest automotive manufacturers such as Jaguar, Dacia-Renault, General Motors, Fiat, Ford, Nissan, Suzuki, Toyota Volkswagen, Honda, Hyundai and others. The factory produces the Continental tire which is a premium brand of the company, and also other brands such as Barum, Gislaved, Semperit, Uniroyal and Viking, among others.

In order to provide the best products to its customers, Continental Tires thoroughly focused on improving production technologies, with equipment in accordance with European Union requirements, regarding terms of quality, environment and health.

The tire plant in Timisoara is one of the most modern subsidiaries of the Continental Corporation in Europe and is constantly investing in the efficient use of resources (energy and raw materials), efficiency activities for the employees (and ergonomics programs targeting professional training) and in the modernization of the departments within the plant through the installation of next-generation equipment.

While some investments focus on the production process and employee health and safety, there have been projects implemented especially for environmental protection, one example being the investment of 10.5 million euros in installing a system for olfactory emissions in the factory.

This investment was part of the sustainable development strategy of the company and aimed at reducing the perception perimeter of specific odour of tire production of the plant in order to protect the environment, but also to increase efficiency and productivity of production processes. A few months after the installation, the investment has proved beneficial and the company recorded a reduction of up to 80% of the olfactometry units that resulted from its technological processes.

In its 16 years of activity Continental Tires has reached a number of employees of more than 2500 for which it invests over 300,000 euros annually, particularly in training and development programs. For optimal performance, the tire factory in Timisoara developed the ACTTIV simulator (ACcelerated Training Through Industrial Virtual Reality) – a 3D training simulator. This system has reduced work errors by 25% and has increased operating efficiency of new employees by 45%.

The company also focuses on the preparation of prospective employees through partnerships with universities and colleges. The Dual Education system is a good example, being a programme that allows students in vocational schools to make their technical studies both in the school and in to take part in technical training sessions from the tire factory specialists.

Because Continental Tires aims to be a reliable partner of the community in which it operates, the company is constantly involved in sponsorship projects, charity and social responsibility projects and employee volunteering. An example is the “You too can be Santa Claus” project in which Continental Tires employees were secret Santa for the children at the School Centre for Inclusive Education “Dumitru Ciumageanu”, and fulfilled their Christmas wishes.

However, one of the dearest projects of Continental Tires and its employees, was the “Rebuilding Hope” project, a project that consisted in the renovation of the children’s ward of the Victor Babes Hospital. In partnership with the NGO Scoala Mamei Junior and with the support of the employees of the company, the paediatric ward of the Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases and Pulmonology was completely modernized.

On October 20th 2016 Continental Tires celebrates 16 years of activity. With a long history of more than a decade, the company continues to be a reliable partner of Romania and of the community in which it operates and continues to create jobs in a safe and professional environment, while the constant investments in the newest technology ensures Continental Tires customers that the products supplied by the factory in Timisoara are of the highest quality.