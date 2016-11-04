Controversial Liberals on party lists for December 11 parliamentary elections

Although the National Liberal Party’s (PNL) lists for the December 11th parliamentary elections observe the Liberals’ Integrity Decalogue, they also include controversial candidates such as Viorica Cherches and Roberta Anastase, as well as politicians that are challenged within PNL branches or forums, a Mediafax analysis shows.

Leaders with legal problems took a step back and are no longer on PNL’s lists (Vasile Blaga, Ludovic Orban, Dan Motreanu) while others chose to retire from frontline politics (Senator Crin Antonescu, former PNL President and presidential candidate). Other Liberals, some of them former ministers – Gheorghe Ialomitianu, Traian Igas, Mariana Campeanu or Puiu Hasotti (MP since 1996) –, were no longer included on party lists. Nevertheless, the party’s lists still include controversial names. Mediafax analysed the party lists and presented a brief outline of the PNL candidates who were involved in public scandals, controversies or even had legal problems in the past.

One of the most controversial PNL candidates is Viorica Chereches, the mother of detained mayor Catalin Chereches. She will open PNL Maramures’s list for the Lower Chamber. PNL Maramures filed the list of candidates in the presence of Coalition for Baia Mare representatives who backed former Baia Mare Mayor Catalin Chereches, currently under pre-trial arrest for passive bribery. Chereches won a new term as Baia Mare Mayor in this year’s June 5 local elections.

“Within PNL one judges the person, not their family, not their friends. In Maramures she is appreciated by the community and the medical world. Yes, her son is a person with problems, however I don’t think it’s normal to be held accountable for the actions of your grown children,” PNL President Alina Gorghiu justified her decision.

Former Lower Chamber Speaker Roberta Anastase is third on PNL Prahova’s list for the Lower Chamber.

Roberta Anastase, Lower Chamber Speaker from 2008 to 2012 (as PDL member), was accused by PSD, on 15 September 2010, of defrauding the vote on the pension law. The vote was subsequently repeated because of the accusations levied by the Opposition.

PSD filed a criminal complaint against Roberta Anastase for malfeasance in office. In 2011, the Supreme Court’s Prosecutor’s Office decided not to start a criminal probe against the Speaker of the Lower Chamber and against Lower Chamber Secretary Sever Voinescu for malfeasance in office, forgery, use of forgery, false statements and complicity to the aforementioned crimes.

After that scandal, Roberta Anastase dropped off the radar in the 2012-2016 legislature, being less active in the current Parliament.

PNL’s lists also include candidates that were challenged by the party branches they led. That is the case of Anca Boagiu, accused of a fix with PSD in the June 5 local elections, the internal elections for the leadership of PNL’s Bucharest District 2 branch registering significant tensions.

Anca Boagiu will run on the second place on PNL Maramures’s list for the Lower Chamber, although at first she was alongside Catalin Predoiu on PNL Bucharest District 2’s list of nominations.

Another controversial character, this time from the standpoint of her age and professional experience, is Mara Mares, who opens PNL Brasov’s list for the Lower Chamber. Despite lacking professional experience, the young woman struck off the list Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu, by presenting “a national project for the repatriation of young Romanians studying abroad.” Mara Mares is 24 years old and according to her resume she is a graduate of the Faculty of European and International Studies, King’s College, University of London.

Another controversial presence is that of Vasilica-Steliana Miron, second on PNL Suceava’s list. Miron won her current seat in Parliament on Dan Diaconescu’s PP-DD’s lists and defected to PNL in February 2014, despite previously claiming she would never leave the party that offered her a seat in Parliament.

The “Liberal” stood out by stating that her MP’s salary is not even enough to cover her hair salon bills: “I prefer clothes and shoes from local producers. I also get very large discounts. I’m lucky my husband and parents support me financially. If I were to rely on my MP’s salary I wouldn’t even be able to pay my hair salon bills.” Apart from her shoes and her displeasure with her salary, Vasilica-Steliana Miron also stood out by making grammatical errors. In her resume, she points out she graduated the “Romanian-American Law Faculty – University of Bucharest,” is a lawyer and knows English at beginner’s level.

There is also a category of candidates that had legal problems in the past. Dumitru Verginel Gireada, PNL Botosani’s candidate for the Lower Chamber, was sentenced in April 2012 to two years in prison, suspended sentence, for malfeasance in office against personal interests, malfeasance in offices against public interests and forgery.

Coming just a few months before the 9 December 2012 elections, the sentence did not prevent Verginel Cireada from winning a seat in the Lower Chamber, just as it has not prevented him from aspiring to a new tenure in Romania’s Parliament this year, despite PNL’s announced objective to “change the political class.”

Current Lower Chamber MP Virgil Guran, second on PNL Prahova’s list for the Senate, was sentenced in 2005 to two years in prison for forgery in deeds by private signature, four years in prison for forgery and three years in prison for tax evasion. Guran filed an appeal and the trial extended for two more years until the Cluj Court ruled that the guilty acts he was convicted for had expired under the statute of limitations, the criminal lawsuit thus coming to an end.