Convention of the General Assembly of the National Union of Romania’s County Councils. PM Grindeanu: Things about to improve in relation to European funds

County council chairs “are beating a path” to Bucharest and submitting “mountains of documents” to access European funds, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Tuesday, adding that things are about to improve in that relation.

“You are still beating a path to Bucharest, still submitting mountains of documents to access European funds that you have to sign page by page, at least that was my experience as a county council chair last December. (…) I have discussed the matter with Mrs Deputy Prime Minister, Mrs Minister Plumb, Mrs Corina Cretu and officials of the European Commission. Things are about to improve. Some of them have already been simplified, because all this red tape wastes a lot to time,” Grindeanu told a convention of the General Assembly of the National Union of Romania’s County Councils on Tuesday at Parliament Palace in Bucharest.

He also said that there are still problems with public procurement.

“We have to get out of this vicious circle, because strategic projects that Romania needs, that the counties you represent need, can no longer be blocked. The citizens in the end need the projects. Because all these years when, for instance no bears, no beavers, no tortoises and no bats would stymie us, for instance when building the Lugoj-Deva motorway portion, there would be ‘professional’ protesters that in their turn would stymie important projects strategic to community development,” said Grindeanu.

He added that laws will be changed, if need be.

“We have to solve this problem once and for all and change laws if need be, because Romanians cannot continue to swallow up forever motorways – just to give one example – that are only drawn on a board; people need to see them, these motorways need to exist. Investors want to transport faster what they make; they need the infrastructure,” said Grindeanu.

Dragnea: Elected local official will probably end up being president of Romania in 2019 too

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea believes that in 2019 a person who was previously elected to an office of local authority will end up being president of Romania.

“I was elected local official, the Prime Minister was elected local official, the Romanian President was elected local official and, probably in 2019 too, an authority who was elected locally will be elected president. This says something. Local administration is the public system closest to the people. This creates advantages for all elected local officials, who are more anchored in reality and do not come to Bucharest for empty talk. Every day, the elected local official is stopped on the street by citizens who have concrete, daily problems that we must solve,” he pointed out on Tuesday at the General Assembly of the National Union of Romanian County Councils (UNCJR).

He pointed out that for many years central authorities “kept in Bucharest the whole package of decisions.” In this sense, he added, in the 1996-2000 period the County Council chairman or the mayor had “almost no kind of administrative or financial levers.”

“Gradually, as part of a process that wasn’t easy, some of us negotiated with the Government, asked for the support of European institutions from Strasbourg, Brussels, and a relaunch started to appear, nearing on decentralisation. (…) In 2003 and 2004 the first openness took place, it was continued but not with very great courage,” Dragnea pointed out.

In the context in which the President of UNCJR was about to be elected at the meeting, Liviu Dragnea noted the presence of numerous new county council chairmen. “It’s a change of generations. I also understand why Marian [Oprisan] will be once again re-elected today, to be a bridge between generations, but also to maintain experience in what concerns the continuation of lobbying – to put it this way – for the drafting and adoption of important laws for local administration,” Dragnea said.