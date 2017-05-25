A new step has recently been made in animating the relations within the cooperation of the Prahovan business environment with China – one of the tradition partners. It is the conclusion of the cooperation agreement between Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Guandong Public Diplomacy Association.

Recently, specifically on May 18, 2017, Aurelian Gogulescu, the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received at the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headquartered in Bucharest, a delegation from People’s Republic of China, led by Wu Ruicheng, General Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee within the Provincial Committee of CPPCC Guandong, Vice President of the Guandong Public Diplomacy Association.

The purpose of this visit was both a better mutual knowledge and the identification of new opportunities for economic, commercial and inter-institutional cooperation, in order to develop the cooperation relationship between Prahova County and Guangdong Province, materialized through numerous partnerships between different institutions or mayoralties of Prahova and this province. On this occasion, a cooperation agreement between Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Guangdong Public Diplomacy Association was signed in Bucharest at the headquarters of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. According to the representatives of the Pahova Chamber of Commerce and industry, this document will provide the necessary framework to develop new bilateral cooperation projects.

We mention that the partnership between the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chinese business community is considered to have the most fruitful results, given that the first institution also has a representative office in one of China’s most important financial centers. Specifically, on February 18, 2011, the inauguration ceremony of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry representation in Shanghai took place.

The necessity of opening this representation came as a result of the numerous business contacts and exchanges between the Romanian and Chinese business communities, which have significantly increased in recent years. Starting from this reality, the main role of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative office in Shanghai is to support the interests of the Romanian companies on the Chinese market, to inform and identify business opportunities, to facilitate bilateral trade and cooperation relations.

Moreover, given that China currently holds an extremely important position within the global economy, opening the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and industry Representation in Shanghai was deemed as a benchmark for the prospect of the bilateral economic exchanges.