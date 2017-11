Cooperation memorandum in transnational crime fighting, signed by Romania and Serbia

Romania’s Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar was on a working visit to Serbia, where a memorandum on transnational crime fighting cooperation between the two countries’ prosecutor’s offices was signed.

According to a press release of the Prosecutor’s Office, the document establishes the key domains where judicial cooperation between the two countries’ prosecutor’s offices takes place, respectively the organised transnational crime fighting, terrorism, corruption, cyber crime and other serious offenses.

At the same time, the memorandum provides for the main ways to carry out the cooperation: the information exchange on the stage and trends of transnational crime; the general information exchange on the two states’ justice and law systems, the enforceable international conventions, the current judicial practice and the law enforcement actions in key domains; the organisation of conferences and workshops on common interest topics within the transnational crime fight domain and of other serious offenses.

During the talks, Zagorka Dolovac, Prosecutor General of Serbia and Romania’s Prosecutor General, Augustin Lazar tackled other common interest topics for the two countries’ prosecutor’s offices.

The schedule of the visit also included working meetings with the Serbian Justice Minister, Nela Kuburovic and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Nebojsa Stefanovic.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the Public Service Ministry were Romulus Varga, chief prosecutor with the Criminal Prosecution and Forensics Section with the Prosecutor’s Office under the High Court of Justice and Cassation (Supreme Court, ed. n.), Daniel Horodniceanu – chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Marius Iacob – deputy chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).