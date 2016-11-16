Prosecutors with the Ploiesti offices of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Tuesday evening detained chair of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) Ana Maria Patru, who was handcuffed and moved to the detention centre of the Prahova County Police Inspectorate.

Patru had been brought to DNA Ploiesti under a warrant, and she testified for several hours in a case where she is accused of influence peddling and money laundering.

She refused to answer media’s questions about the accusations levelled against her.

Lawyer to Patru Ene Cristian said AEP chair decided to tender her resignation.

DNA Ploiesti has ordered the criminal prosecution of Patru, who at the time was AEP deputy chair, for three counts of influence peddling and two counts of money laundering.

AEP head prosecuted for influence peddling and money laundering

Prosecutors of the Ploiesti branch of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) decided to commence the criminal prosecution of the President of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Ana Maria Patru, who was at the time of the offense the Deputy President of the institution – position with rank of State Secretary, for three charges of influence peddling and two charges of money laundering.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday evening by the DNA, in the period April-June 2008 the suspect Ana Maria Patru, in her capaicty as the AEP’s Deputy President in office, claimed, and in 2009 received from the representatives of a company, the amount of 210,000 Euros, representing the value of a certain apartment situated in Bucharest.

The investigators say that in exchange of receiving this asset, Patru promised that she will endorse the company to carry on, in good conditions a contract concluded between the respective company and the AEP. She promised as well that she will endorse the company to gain and unfold further contracts, a fact that actually happened.

“In 2009 the suspect Ana Maria Patru concealed the source from where the amount of 210,000 Euros came, by using a fake financial circuit consisting of carrying out commercial operations between several companies, among which the company that benefited from the contract with the AEP and a company controlled by Ana Maria Patru through her husband,” the DNA reveals.

Furthermore, in the same quality, Ana Maria Patru claimed, in 2011 from the representatives of the same company the value of a car, Land Rover make, from which she obtained the amount of 15,000 Euros, the prosecutors say.

According to the quoted source, Patru promised, in exchange for endorsing the company so that several services contracts would be carried out in good conditions, contracts which were concluded by the respective company with the AEP, but that she will also endorse the company to carry out future contracts, fact that actually was accomplished.

“During 2011, while being in Deputy President office in the AEP, suspect Patru Ana Maria claimed and received the amount of 50,000 Euros from the manager of another company, making in exchange an intervention to the Economy Ministry so that the business man will be received in audience, fact that happened in a short period of time from Ana Maria Patru’s intervention. With the money came from the two crimes of influence peddling, previously described, she bought a car, Land Rover brand, and in order to conceal the identity of the actual owner and beneficiary of the good that was bought, in the same year Patru Ana Maria registered the car on the name of another person,” the DNA reveals.

Ana Maria Patru has been held at the DNA Ploiest headquarters for several hours, where she was brought in with on warrant following some searches conducted to an address from outside Voluntary town.

