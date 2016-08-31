Corruption prosecutors order criminal investigation of eighteen police intelligence officers

Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) have ordered a criminal investigation of 18 employees of the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) of the Interior Ministry (MAI) in a case where six former senior DIPI officials are already prosecuted for misuse of funds earmarked for operational spending.

The 18 will be investigated for misuse of funds, embezzlement, accessory to abuse of office, false representations and use thereof.

The prosecutors say the DIPI employees, under the pretence of spending for intelligence operations drawn up reports approved by senior officers under which money from operative funds were illegally used for protocol activities, organisational endowment or for personal purposes by managing officers.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, DNA also accuses the DIPI officers of: false representation of thee need/existence of operational spending; taking away money from operative outlays to be used for personal purposes; using reports by the operative funds department knowing that they were falsely represented, in order to commit money fraud.

“There are 24 persons in all, including six senior ranking officers at the time, being suspects in the present case. Evidence so far provided allows a reasonable suspicion that the amount of misused funds of the DIPI operational outlays for protocol activities and organisational endowment in 2014-2015 exceeds 220,000 lei, with the amount embezzled for personal purposes exceeding 70,000 lei,” says DNA.

Also prosecuted in the case are:

*Rares Vaduva, incumbent chief commissioner, undersecretary of state with the DIPI at the time, subsequently and currently head of the DIPI, with a state secretary rank, for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof, abuse of office, as well as aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice;

* Gheorghe Nicolae, currently a police principal quaestor, head of the DIPI at the time, for repeated embezzlement, false representations and use thereof, as well as two counts of abuse of office, of which one repeated;

*Gelu-Marin Oltean, incumbent police principal quaestor, at the time head of the DIPI, for embezzlement, false representations and use thereof and abuse of office;

*Nelu Zarnica, currently a police principal quaestor, at the time the deputy head of the DIPI, for repeated misuse of funds, as well as repeated false representations and use thereof;

*Gheorghe Popa, incumbent police chief commissioner, at the time deputy head of the DGIPI (a DIPI’s operative department), for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof, and abuse of office;

* Ioan-Dorin Popa, incumbent chief commissioner, at the material time deputy head of DIPI’s Administrative Division, for repeated misuse of funds, false representations and use thereof and abuse of office.

DNA also says the 24 persons were all summoned, August 29-31, to be informed about their being suspects in a court case and the accusations levelled at them.