Cosmetics, perfumery market turnover reaches EUR 1.22 billion in 2016

The turnover of the cosmetics and perfumery market has exceeded 5.5 billion lei (rd EUR 1.22 billion) last year, yet it has not attained its top potential, reads a specialty analysis sent on Wednesday to Agerpres.

“From the preliminary data and considering the significant growth of consumption, generated by tax measures, 2016 has brought a real record in this matter, the turnover in this sector overtopping 5.5 billion lei. The Romanian market has not reached its maximum potential yet, if it is to report to the developed markets. In Romania, according to the statistical data carried by the field players, the cosmetics and perfumery consumption is around 40 euro/year/person, while in France, for instance, it is 4-5 times higher,” says the analysis.

According to the statistics, around 2,000 companies operate in this sector, employing over 11,000 people who deal with the wholesale and retail trade of cosmetics and perfumery products.

“The analysis of the financial data shows that in the past 7 years, the cosmetics and perfumery companies have insisted on optimising their businesses, a proof to that the profitability of the sector has grown from 207 million lei in 2009 to 258 million lei in 2015, with a strong increase in 2016,” says the analysis covered by KeysFin.