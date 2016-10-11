Cosmopolis, the best residential project in Central and Eastern Europe

Cosmopolis, the largest residential project in northern Bucharest, was chosen the best residential project in Central and Eastern Europe in the CIJ Europe Awards Gala. AFI Park and Mega Mall received the awards for the best office and retail projects in the region in 2016

Cosmopolis has for now about 2,300 completed apartments and villas, the project benefiting of the most developed general infrastructure of Romania, following a total investment of around 280 million euros – one of the largest investments in a real estate local project

Coldwell Banker Romania, the project manager and the sole agent in 2013, sold in the first nine months about 350 homes in Cosmopolis, a result similar to the one that was recorded in the same period in 2015

Cosmopolis, the largest residential area in the north of Bucharest, was chosen the best residential project in Central and Eastern Europe in the international conference CIJ Europe Awards held recently in Prague, being the first distinction obtained internationally by a residential project in Romania.

Cosmopolis has completed approximately 2300 dwellings so far, and the project developed by Opus Land Development will put on the market at least 200 units by the end of this year. The total investment scrolled until now in the Cosmopolis development is around 280 million euros, which is one of the largest investment made in a real estate project in Romania.

“We develop through Cosmopolis the most complex residential project across the region, which will become a city project itself in the future. We already have a community that has about 4,500 inhabitants, a general unique infrastructure in Romania and future plans include the construction of at least 7,000 new homes and the continued development of facilities that we offer. The distinction obtained by Cosmopolis in Prague, and the extensive discussions about the Romanian real estate landscape that occurred there, show that Romania has become again an attractive market for the foreign investors” , said Ahmet Buyukhanli (photo), president of Opus Land Development, the project developer.

The sale prices of the apartments in Cosmopolis starts at 40.550 euros + 5% * VAT and of the villas from 81.800 euro + 5% VAT, and the facilities include a supermarket operated by Carrefour, kindergarten and primary school, several pools and tennis courts, a private beach on the lake near the assembly, a park and numerous commercial spaces and services. The residents benefit from transport to the Aurel Vlaicu and Pipera subway stations, and in weekends to Baneasa Shopping City, with special bus lines that run at an interval of one hour.

Coldwell Banker Romania, manager and exclusive agent of Cosmopolis in 2013, will conclude the first nine months of 2016 with sales of approximately 350 homes, a result similar to the one that was recorded in the same period last year.

“The residential sector in Romania has passed in recent months through a difficult period caused by the uncertainties in the financial market, but we’ve reached so far a similar result with the one in 2015 applying an appropriate policy of prices, targeted campaigns of sales and marketing and a varied paddle of payment methods”, says Gabriel Voicu, director of the New Home division in Coldwell Banker Romania. The company sold, at the time of designation as manager of Cosmopolis, over 1,300 apartments and villas in the project.

Coldwell Banker Romania is one of the largest real estate consulting companies in Romania after the latest official financial results and the company with the most extensive activity in the residential segment, being the manager and exclusive agent for over 15 residential projects in Bucharest and the country, including Cosmopolis, Felicity Residentials, Metrocity Academy, Onix Residence and The Polytechnic Park Residence – all in Bucharest – Contemporano and Riviera Luxury Residence in Cluj Napoca and Dorobantilor Residence and Sanpetru Residence in Brasov. The company has sold in 2015, directly from the developer, over 1,500 new homes only in Bucharest.

Opus Land Development is part of a the group of companies owned by the Buyukhanli family in Turkey, one of the oldest and most experienced real estate developers in the region, with an experience of 70 years. The group of companies has built projects until now including thousands of apartments or hotels. Cosmopolis started in 2006 and is one of the largest real estate investments made in Romania, located in the north-west of Bucharest.