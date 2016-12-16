COTAR requests Henri Coanda Airport eliminate inscriptions that advertise UBER

The Confederation of Transport Operators and Licensed Hauliers in Romania requests that the Henri Coanda Airport eliminate all inscriptions that advertise UBER and states that otherwise, COTAR representatives will withdraw from the airport.

“We request the management of Henri Coanda Airport to eliminate all the inscriptions advertising UBER in order to keep the contracts with taxi service companies. If this is not the case, we will withdraw from the airport, as we have previously announced, because we consider unfair the disloyal competition imposed on us by our contractual partner that is Henri Coanda Airport, but we do not want to be part of the endangerment of travelers, by accepting transport swindlers,” reads a COTAR release sent on Friday to Agerpres.

Taxi companies having a contract with the International Airport Henri Coanda declare themselves appalled by the strategy of the airport’s management, that gave up on the banner outside the airport but kept all those inside it.

“After the press release at the end of last month, in which COTAR announced that they would withdraw from the area if the banner outside the airport, at the exit point, wasn’t taken down, measures were taken and the respective banner was removed. The other inscriptions inside the airport advising travelers to choose UBER transportation haven’t been removed though,” stated COTAR representatives.

They emphasize that the sum they pay is about 220,000 euro annually, for taxi drivers to be allowed to operate in the Otopeni airport area.

“The management of the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest ignores absolutely all the problems created by unauthorized taxi drivers swindling in the airport area and allows access of UBER cars and advertising of this unauthorized transport means inside the airport. Romanian or foreign citizens who need transportation understand that UBER is an accredited company to make transfers from the airport to any destination,” they further say.