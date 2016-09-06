Cotroceni Museum to host “Queen’s Heart” exhibition

The exhibition titled “The queen’s heart”, signed by Bogdan Mihai Radu, gathering over 40 pieces of art work representing Queen Mary of Romania in different poses, in the gardens of her homes in Balchik and Cotroceni, will open on Wednesday in the Cerchez Hall of the Cotroceni National Museum.

The paintings represent Queen Mary’s favorite flowers, gardens, Balchik landscapes, alongside themes inspired from the queen’s life, points out a press release of the Cotroceni National Museum.

Regarding the art work on display, Raluca Baloiu, the exhibition’s curator and art historian at the Cotroceni National Museum, estimates that the artist has “a real appetence to restore the colorful shadows, which brings him near to the impressionist manner of expression,” throughout his art work pieces, Bogdan Mihai Radu proving “a genuine pictorial refinement”.

“The attraction for the public is represented by the display of some of the queen’s favorite perfume bottles, powder and blush boxes, considering that Queen Mary became, during her lifetime, the image of Houbigant, the famous perfume brand in Paris,” mentioned the release.

The exhibition continues the cultural events organized at the Cotroceni National Museum in 2016, marking the 25th year anniversary since its establishment as a museum and it’s opened until October 9.

Bogdan Mihai Radu has a large portfolio of exhibitions; among the individual exhibitions we mention the one in Detroit 2008, but also the ones in Sibiu, Sinaia and Bucharest. The multiple group and individual exhibitions (Cluj, Sibiu, Sinaia, “Balchik-Queen Mary’s Heart”, “Carol I” Central University Library), place him among the most prolific artists, says the press release.