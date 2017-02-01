County councils request Hungary’s Government to accept use of term palinka in Harghita, Covasna and Mures

The Harghita County Council approved on Monday evening a letter in which they request the Government of Hungary to accept the usage of the term palinka (a traditional fruit brandy) in the counties of Harghita, Covasna and Mures, taking into account that it’s a beverage that is protected on an European level.

President of the Harghita County Council Borboly Csaba stated to the press that according to the law adopted in Hungary and accepted by the European Union, the term palinka can be used only in Hungary and in other four counties of Austria.

As a result, the County Councils of Harghita, Mures and Covasna will send a letter to the Rural Development Ministry in Hungary, requesting that these counties’ producers can be able to use the term palinka, pleading hundreds of years of tradition and the very good quality of the beverage.