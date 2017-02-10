Court decides to start trial on merits in Tariceanu case

Magistrates of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) rejected on Friday the appeal filed by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and decided to start the trial on merits in the case in which the President of the Senate is charged of committing the offenses of perjury and favoring the offender.

The judges maintained the decision of another court, which rejected, in November 2016, all the requests and exceptions formulated by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, being established that the indictment was legally drawn up by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).

The ICCJ is to establish a term in order to start the trial of the case on merits.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was sent to court by the DNA on 7 July 2016 for committing the offenses of perjury and favoring the offender.

In the same case, Dorin Marian, who is former Presidential Adviser during Emil Constantinescu’s tenure and former chief of Prime Minister Tariceanu Chancellery, is charged with perjury.

According to the DNA, within the investigation in the case regarding the illegal retrocession of an area from the Snagov Forest and the Baneasa Farm, Tariceanu, on 15 April, while being under oath, made statements that were not in agreement with the truth, in regards to essential aspects of the cause, over which he was asked and not said everything that he knew relating to the essential circumstances, seeking, though this action, to prevent/to cumber the investigated defendants to be held accountable in the case sent to trial.