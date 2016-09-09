Court extends detention time for three Romanians featuring in Sky News reportage

The Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation has ordered a 30-day extension to the pre-trial detention of three Romanian men featuring in a controversial reportage of British television broadcaster Sky News.

Initially, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on September 3 not to extend the detention time for the three and also to release them under court supervision, but the Supreme Court overruled the decision by sustaining a legal challenge filed by prosecutors with the Directorate for Organised Crime and Terrorism Investigation (DIICOT).

Aurelian Mihai Szanto, Attila Csaba Pantics and Levente Pantics have now been under pre-trial detention since August 12, accused of establishing an organised crime group, violation of arms and ammunition legislation and communicating false information.

Aurelian Mihai Szanto was a fixer between British journalists and the alleged firearm dealers, while Attila Csaba Pantics and Levente Pantics feature masked in the Sky News footage, presenting the firearms for sale.

The DIICOT prosecutors also started the criminal investigation of three members of the Sky News television broadcaster’s crew who took part in the making of the reportage over communicating false information.

According to DIICOT, at the beginning of July 2016, defendant Szanto Aurelian-Mihai, a Romanian citizen having resided in the United Kingdom for several years, was contacted by phone by a British journalist that he had met before, who proposed he work as a translator for the British TV station. Said journalist told him that he intends to shoot a documentary on arms traffickers and asked him to find persons willing to present firearms. Although defendant Szanto Aurelian-Mihai replied that he has no possibility of presenting military firearms, only hunting weapons legally owned by a friend of his in Romania, the said journalist agreed. Under such circumstances, defendant Szanto Aurelian-Mihai made contact with his friend, defendant Pantics Attila-Csaba, who agreed to the request, with the presentation to be made together with his cousin, Pantics Levente.

The prosecutors also say that British journalists offered Aurelian Szanto 2,000 euro, for the ‘journalistic investigation,’ of which he took 1,000 euro, with the remaining 1,000 to be split between Attila Pantics and Levente Pantics.

On July 29 on the Targu-Mures airport, a flight arrived carrying several British journalists in order to shoot the story; they were met by Szanto in a car rented for this activity.

After being welcomed, the journalists and hosts had talks on the details of the filming, and Aurelian Szanto was requested that the persons who posed as “arms traffickers” wear balaclavas.

Furthermore, the journalists indicated the questions and answers that the so-called traffickers should give, including the prices for some types of weapons.

“The journalists also requested that the filming be done in an isolated area, forested and with hills, that the vehicle used by the smugglers not bear license plates, and the guns be covered with a blanket. As the British journalists requested presentation of military firearms resembling AK’s, defendant Pantics Attila-Csaba requested another person lend a firearm made at UM Sadu, of 7.62×39 caliber, firearm classified as ‘collectible’ that he owned legally. Although the firearm was legally possessed, he was not allowed, according to the legislation in force (Law 295/2004 regarding arms and ammunition) to leave his domicile with it or lend it to other persons,” DIICOT mentions.

The investigation also shows that, once the demands of the British journalists were met, on the morning of July 31, 2016, Aurelian Szanto travelled in the rented vehicle to the hotel where four persons in the crew of the British television station were staying.

Together with them, Aurelian Szanto travelled from Targu Mures to Jeica, Mures County, where they met Attila and Levente Pantics. The two travelled in an off-road vehicle being followed by Aurelian Szanto, who was driving the car in which the British journalists were.

“Around 2 km away from the rendez-vous point, defendant Pantics Attila Csaba stopped the vehicle, a Suzuki Samurai, and, together with defendant Pantics Levente, went out of their car, both donning balaclavas (the balaclavas were found during home searches), but one of the British journalists requested that defendant Szanto Aurelian Mihai too, as ‘intermediary of the arms traffickers,’ wear a balaclava. Lacking one, the film crew handed him one, as well as a cap and jacket. Later, the effective filming of the video took place, when the questions and scripted answers were delivered, with the defendants being expressly requested to speak Romanian, although the native tongue of the defendants is Hungarian,” DIICOT mentioned.