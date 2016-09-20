Court of Accounts alongside Electoral Authority to control political parties’ revenues, costs

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday, with 197 votes in favor, a draft law in order to amend the law regarding the political parties and the election campaigns, which stipulates that the Romanian Court of Accounts will be able to have control, alongside the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), over the campaign costs.

According to this bill, the Romanian Court of Accounts can control the legality of the validated amounts, in order to make the refund to the electoral competitors within 30 days after finalizing the control over the election campaign funding by the AEP. If the examinations will be made by the Romanian Court of Accounts, the deadlines for refunding the expenses will be extended by 30 days.

Liberal Deputy Mihai Voicu stated that another modification relates to the fact that the electoral materials published in the written press will have identification elements of the electoral competitors,” but not the print, because the print is specified in the contract and can be subject to more or less changes.”

Voicu revealed that the statements regarding the elements of the online campaign, in order to refund the amounts, won’t be made during the campaign every time an online ad appears, but at the end of the election campaign within 30 days from its end, because it will be a single centralized statement.

The draft law was initiated by five Social Democrat Party’s deputies: Florin Iordache, Marian Neacsu, Gabriel Vlase, Angel Talvar and Florin Paslaru.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making chamber.