Credit Value Investments, leader on the private debt market in the CEE, first steps in Romania

First private debt company entering the Romanian market

Credit Value Investments (http://creditvalue.pl/?lang=en), Polish leader on the private CEE debt market is announcing its presence in Romania, starting October 2016.

The Fund aims to provide the local SMEs 100 million EUR in financing across the whole credit spectrum mainly:

Senior Debt: targeted at companies with a low leverage, but with restricted access to bank credit for specific projects.

Mezzanine Debt: targeted at companies with a higher leverage, at companies planning to emerge from administrative protection, for management buy-out, for subordinated debt or for debt required to rearrange the existing capital structure of the company.

Distressed Debt: targeted at financing for entities experiencing liquidity problems or in the course of restructuring, where default probability is high.

„The Romanian market is the second largest market following Poland, in the CEE, in terms of population, hence our interest. We have followed the contraction of the share of bank loans for corporates in GDP and we believe there is a substantial unmet demand. We are looking for companies with viable business plans, a good track record of their implementation, and with the financial history to suggest the possibility of reimbursement”, states Ciprian Nicolae (photo), manager of Credit Value Investments, Poland.

The companies eligible for private debt financing are local SMEs active, among others, in the following sectors : industrial, telecommunications, FMCG or healthcare, seeking financing in the 3 to 15 million EUR bracket.

“What recommends us is the execution speed and our flexibility, coming from an understanding of the various situations when financing is needed, and a tailored transaction structure. We are the only private debt company in Poland that is recognized by the Deloitte Alternative Lender Deal Tracker report as a finance provider”, added Ciprian Nicolae.

For the time being, the Romanian operations will be managed from Warsaw and, based on the local demand, the company will decide upon establishing an office in Bucharest.

Credit Value Investments has performed over 500 transactions, public and private, in Poland and Europe, and invested more than 1.4 billion EUR.

Besides the financing options available on the Romanian market, the Fund has a valuable experience in convertible debt, private equity, unitranche and junior debt.

About Credit Value Investments

Credit Value Investments(CVI), private debt leader in Central and Eastern Europe, was founded in 2012 as an independent investment company in Poland. Up to the present, the company has performed 500 transactions for over 200 SMEs and is managing assets of over 750 million EUR. You can contact Credit Value Investments on www.creditvalue.pl or at ciprian.nicolae@creditvalue.pl.