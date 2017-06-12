Cristian Busoi: I invite Ludovic Orban to a debate on PNL’s future

Cristian Busoi is inviting Ludovic Orban, his contender in the race for the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL), to a debate on the future of the party, next week, a debate open to the press, pointing out that there is the need for a “fair-play” debate.

“I’m inviting Ludovic Orban to a direct debate on the future of the National Liberal Party, during this final week of campaign, either in a television studio or in a PNL party branch to which the mass-media interested in this debate would be given access! There is the need for a fair-play debate not only to present the programmes with which we’ll run at the June 17th party conference but also to give a signal to the right-wing electorate!” Cristian Busoi claims.

He considers that PNL “must come out of its silence” and speak clearly for all its members and for Romanians.

“It’s time we regain our identity and direction. My motivation – PNL, Party of Future – is addressed to all those who believe, just like I do, that we can restore the National Liberal Party in the first line on the political scene in Romania,” Busoi pointed out.

The PNL party conference will be convened on June 17, at Romexpo, in order to elect the new party president, an office for which Ludovic Orban, Cristian Busoi and Viorel Catarama are running.