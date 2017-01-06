Cristiana Pasca Palmer’s balance sheet: 400 days of mandate, 300 decisions passed. I have passed an action every 36 hours elapsed

Former Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Cristiana Pasca Palmer, has passed an action every 36 hours elapsed, and the environment has become an opportunity for development, not a barrier, “as it was narrowly perceived until now”, shows the balance sheet at the end of her term.

“400 days of mandate, 300 decisions passed. I have passed an action every 36 hours elapsed! Besides, I spurred a completely new vision for Romania, through which ‘environment’ becomes an opportunity for development and a future economic engine of Romania, and not a barrier against development, as it was narrowly perceived until now”, former Minister stated on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, the technocrat Government was the first who truly believed that Romania needs coherent plans, a long-term vision and a determined action of reforming and “the courage of transparently bringing to light the abnormalities, the shortcomings and the problems of the previous government years”.

“It was the first Government in which the Minister of the Environment, Water and Forests wasn’t treated like the ‘Cinderella’ of the Government or as an exchange currency in the algorithm of the political negotiations; it was the first year when the environment was approached considering its integrative nature and when we brought the Ministry of Environment and the environment issue to the attention of the large public across the country and abroad, through a constant exercise of public communication, much stronger than ever before” Palmer stated.

She also said that 400 days of mandate have passed “like a blink of the eye”, although it was “a challenging year, in which I imposed an infernal working pace to the collaborators”. “I was in charge of a unit of 30,000 people from all the affiliated structures of the Ministry of Environment at the central and local level, people with which I’d have wished to interact much more and much closer. It was a challenging year, in which I imposed an infernal working pace and a total focusing to the collaborators, without which we couldn’t have had the aimed results. 400 days – also a time of friendship, comradeship and spirit of sacrifice, in which me and my close collaborators team left a part of our personal life and we put ourselves completely and unconditionally in the service of our country and mission we assumed. We resisted and we became stronger towards destructive criticism, defamation, manipulation and lie, continuing to be focused on what really matters, on action and on doing things better for the environment and for Romania” also said the former Minister of Environment, according to Agerpres.

She also said that she executed the assumed government program at a rate of 200%.