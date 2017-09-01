CROSSBOW’s financing, partnering Transelectrica, Romanian Energy Centre, Okayed by European Commission

The “CROSSBOW” (CROSS BOrder management of variable renewable energies and storage units enabling a transnational Wholesale market) project was selected to be financed by the European Commission within the Horizon 2020 Programme, the Transelectrica informs in a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

Transelectrica S.A. company is partner in this project with the Romanian Energy Centre (CRE), in the coordination of the ETRA Investigation Y Desarrollo SA Spanish Group, next to eight Transport and System operators (TSO) from Central and South-Eastern Europe: ADMIE (Greece), ESO (Bulgaria), EMS (Serbia), NOS BiH (Bosnia and Herzegovina), HOPS (Croatia), ELES (Slovenia), CGES (Montenegro), MEPSO (Macedonia) and other partners in a 24-professional bodies’ consortium in energy and telecommunications from 13 European countries.

In its capacity of Transport and System Operator in Romania, Transelectrica will allow the access to data relevant for the project, will ensure the technological capacities for field tests and validations and will also grant the expertize in energy field.

The estimated eligible cost of these actions proposed for the 24 partners is worth EUR 22.1 million, and the maximum value of subsidy goes to EUR 17.287 million.

The cost assumed by Transelectrica is worth EUR 498,250, and the subsidy value sees EUR 400,969.

The outcome of the CROSSBOW project will be assessed within 18 months by one of the European Regional Safety Coordinators (RSC) and 8 TSOs from SE Europe (SEE), thus grouped so that they form groups that will validate each of the results of the project in at least three different countries, so proving in all cases the way CROSSBOW is approaching the regional Challenges these TSOs are confronted with.