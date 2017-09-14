CSAT approves Romanian Navy’s participation in NATO mission

The Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) approved on Thursday the participation of the Romanian Navy in a NATO-led mission in the second half of the year.

“This capability is included in the Armed Forces approved for the current year, being made available within the national reserve forces in order to respond to supplementary requests on behalf of international organisations to increase Romania’s participation in missions and foreign operations,” the Presidential Administration specified.

According to a presidential communique, on Thursday the CSAT analysed and approved the draft Government Decision approving the organisational chart of MoD central structures and the total number of positions allocated to them.

This legislative act is required to counteract the risks and threats that Romania is facing, generated by developments in the security environment, and to carry out military missions.

In this context, the legislative act on which the Council issued its favourable report will redistribute responsibilities within the Ministry, within the limits stipulated by the programme on the transformation, development and equipping of the Romanian Armed Forces by 2026 and beyond, a programme that the CSAT approved last year, without surpassing the total number of positions budgeted for this year.

National Strategy on Preventing the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction, okayed by Supreme Defence Council

The National Strategy on Preventing the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction was approved in Thursday’s sitting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), the Presidential Administration informs.

“The Strategy’s objective is the development and strengthening of the framework of cooperation and coordination of the Romanian authorities’ actions, as well as of the mechanisms and instruments necessary to prevent and fight threats to national security represented by weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. The strategy will be implemented over 2017 – 2019 and will mainly focus on: enhancing the rapid response capacity; assuming an active role in backing the international community’s efforts to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction; enhancing inter-institutional cooperation, with a view to creating certain efficient, flexible mechanisms capable of ensuring the prevention and countering of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems,” the release of the Presidency reads.

CSAT approves streamlining energy security legislative framework

At its meeting on Thursday, the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) also discussed energy security, analysing the risks and opportunities related to this area, deciding to streamline the legislative framework and strengthen the powers of certain public bodies with prerogatives in the same area.

“Energy resources are a basis for economic and social development, while having a potential to make important contributions to the advancement of national interests. Given the context, the CSAT members decided that, in order to viably capitalise on Romania’s energy resources, consideration should be given to more aspects such as: streamlining the legislative framework and strengthening the powers of state bodies with prerogatives in the area; strengthening the management and efficiency of the activity of some state portfolio operators; advancing the projects to capitalise on Romania’s energy potential on the production and transmission segments, ” reads a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.

According to it, the “Three Seas Initiative Summit,” an energy priority event, is expected to be held in Bucharest in 2018.

At the end of the meeting, the CSAT members approved proposals tabled by the director of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) regarding nominations for the offices of STS first deputy and deputy directors.