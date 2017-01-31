CSAT meeting discusses budget draft for national security institutions

Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting held in order to analyse the budget draft regarding institutions in the domain of national security started on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The CSAT meeting led by President Klaus Iohannis is the first in which the Council members of Grindeanu Government participate.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has announced his participation in this meeting. CSAT counts the following members as well: Minister of National Defence Gabriel Les, Minister for Internal Affairs Daniela Carmen Dan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu, Minister of Justice Florin Iordache, Minister of Economy Alexandru Petrescu, Minister of Public Finance Viorel Stefan, Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) head Eduard Hellvig, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), who is replaced by an acting director, Chief of General Staff Nicolae Ciuca, presidential adviser Ion Oprisor, Council secretary Mihai Somordolea.

President Kalus Iohannis decided last week to convene this CSAT meeting after the budget draft for institutions in the domain of national security, sent by the Government, was received Friday afternoon at the CSAT secretariat.

The Government met on Friday to discuss the budget draft for 2017.

The Presidential Administration specified on Friday that the Executive decided this year to act without coordinating with CSAT, unilaterally establishing the agenda of approval of the budget draft on 2017 regarding the institutions in the national security domain.