CSAT to convene in session on Nov. 28

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will convene on November 28 under the chairmanship of President Klaus Iohannis, the Presidential Administration announced on Thursday.

Featuring on the agenda are a plan for the use of the Romanian Armed Forces that are deployed on missions and operations abroad in 2018, as well as the latest developments in the action plan for implementing the decisions of the NATO Warsaw Summit.

Also on the agenda of the meeting is a report on the measures adopted by Romania for the implementation of international sanctions (October 2016 – September 2017) and the schedule of 2018 activities of CSAT, along with subjects of interest to national security.