CSAT to convene on 21 March; Romania’s mandate in Brussels NATO Summit, on the agenda

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will gather on 21 March at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with Romania’s mandate in Brussels NATO Summit being among the topics on the agenda.

According to a Presidential Administration release sent on Monday, the agenda also includes topics concerning the stage of fulfilling in 2016 the programme on the transformation, development and endowment of the Romanian Army until 2026 and in perspective, as well as the activity carried out by the institutions in charge of national security in 2016 and the main goals for this year.

The CSAT members will also analyse the activity carried out last year by the Operative Council for Cyber Security, as well as the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO) and the activity plan for 2017.

The Presidential Administration points out that within the same meeting also approached will be other topics of interest for the national security.

The most recent CSAT meeting took place on 31 January and was the first to have been attended by the Grindeanu Cabinet members.