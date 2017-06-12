CSM asks President Iohannis to send back in Parliament pay law

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) decided on Monday to notify the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis in view of sending back in Parliament the wage law, so that several amendments be re-analysed, sources from the Council stated for Agerpres.

The CSM is of the opinion that the amendments concerning the pay gap between the judges from district courts and the judges in Tribunals should be analysed, the same differences between the prosecutors in the prosecutor’s offices attached to these courts, as well as the pay scheme of some of the auxiliary employees in the courts and Prosecutors’ offices, added the quoted sources.

According to the same sources, the CSM also calls for an analysis of the amendments regarding the salary differences between judges and prosecutors on the same level.

On Friday, the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) unified units found that the conditions for notifying the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) for possible elements of unconstitutionality of the framework law on the wage system of staff paid from public funds are not met.

The unitary pay draft law of the budget personnel was adopted on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, with amendments.