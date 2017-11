CSM gives full clearance to IJ report regarding control at PG; PG management efficient (sources)

The Prosecutor Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) fully approved on Tuesday the Judicial Inspection (IJ) report regarding the control conducted at the General Prosecutor’s Office (PG), assessing that the management of this prosecutor’s office unit was an efficient one, judicial sources told Agerpres.

The Prosecutor Section of the CSM discussed, in the presence of Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, “The Judicial Inspection report No.5116/IJ/983/DIP/2017 seeking into the managerial efficiency and the manner in which attributions deriving from laws and regulations were fulfilled by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, as well as the observance of procedural norms and regulations by prosecutors and specialized auxiliary personnel with the prosecutor’s office in question.

On 13 November, the Judicial Inspection announced having sent to the CSM the report regarding the control conducted at the General Prosecutor’s Office. According to some sources inside the institution, the General Prosecutor’s Office did not object the report drawn up by judicial inspectors.

The Judicial Inspection started the control at the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) on 4 September, seeking to check up the activity carried out by the PICCJ in 2016 and the first semester of 2017.

The control team was made up of eight judicial inspectors.

The two controls were included in the calendar of activities for 2017, following the proposal of Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

On 19 June, Toader sent to the Judicial Inspection a request asking for some controls at the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the General Prosecutor’s Office. The request was motivated by the fact that no controls have been conducted for a very long time at the two institutions.