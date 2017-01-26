CSM issues negative report on ordinances granting pardons and amending the Codes

*Cristina Tarcea: Nobody doubts the usefulness of pardons, but we must think rationally

The Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM) has issued a negative report on the draft emergency ordinances on the granting of pardons and the amending of Criminal Codes. The decision was adopted on Wednesday. The documents will be sent to the Justice Ministry. The CSM Plenum adopted the decision with a majority of votes.

“Exclusively considered were the provisions of Article 115, Paragraph 4 of the Romanian Constitution and the jurisprudence of the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania], which stipulate that any regulation brought about through an OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] is made only provided the urgency is justified. The vote is carried out through secret ballots. There is a CSM custom not to reveal the number, it was a comfortable majority. I’ve heard public talk that the judicial branch is allegedly interfering in the legislative branch, but I believe we must clarify something from the start. It was the lawmaker’s option for CSM to issue a point of view on the bills that concern the judiciary, because there is an explicit provision in this sense in law no.317, and I believe that on that date, in 2004, borne in mind was the fact that nobody except the CSM can have a more qualified expertise in what concerns judicial matters. The Justice Ministry can ignore [it], the report is consultative. The minister was not present, I understood he had another meeting. (…) Nobody doubts the usefulness of such an overture to grant pardons, but we must think rationally. In the explanatory note it is argued that certain penitentiaries are overcrowded in proportion of 220 percent of capacity and their average prison population stands at around 150 percent of capacity. A study should have shown what percentage of the prison population would have been released through such a pardon and then we would have been able to discuss the necessity of an emergency regulation. When we issued the report, we related strictly to the elements pointed out for us in the explanatory note, leading us to the conclusion that there was no urgency for the regulation,” High Court President Cristina Tarcea pointed out.

The OUG bill promoted by the Justice Minister refers to the integral pardon of the sentences of up to 5 years in prison, as well as a half of the sentence for pregnant women, of those taking care of children aged less than 5, of those aged more than 60 and those having incurable diseases in final phases.

The provisions do not apply to the recidivists or to those who avoided to execute the sentence and those who commit crimes after January 18, 2017. The bill stipulates that the OUG will enter into force on February 18, 2017.

The OUG bill amending provisions of the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code takes into account damages higher than RON 200,000 for the abuse of office, reducing the maximum level of the sentence from 7 to 3 years in prison and eliminating the sanction of forbidding the possibility to have a public office.

As for the conflict of interests, the persons with whom the public officer had labor relations in the last 5 years, will not be deemed as beneficiaries of the patrimonial benefit as a result of the deed committed by him. The denouncements will be available only if they are made within 6 months since the claimed deed was committed.

The OUG bills on pardon and amending the criminal codes have been sent to CSM to issue an opinion on January 19.

The Council has sent them to all the courts and prosecutors in Romania, as well as to the professional associations of magistrates, in order to be analyzed .

President Klaus Iohannis also expressed his point of view against these modifications, triggering a referendum in order for these aspects to be settled . He started on Tuesday the procedure for organizing a referendum on the judiciary and he sent a letter to the parliament on this matter.

“Pardon is just a possible solution, a small part of the whole package that we must draw up. Another part of the solution could be a procedure through which convicts can complain in Romania about their situation and solutions or compensatory measures can be found. There is no pressure from ECHR, things are well prepared, they are reasonable, and will be placed at Romania’s disposal, and as for sanctions or fines, that is out of the question for now. There will be no sanction for Romania. (…) I can clearly tell you that there is no such thing and there will be no fine. Fines are not given in bulk,” Iohannis stated later on in Strasbourg, where he has met high officials of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday.

Anti-corruption head Kovesi on draft amendment of Criminal Code: Guised decriminalization of abuse of office

The head of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi, stated when she arrived to the CSM session that she strongly opposes to the two emergency ordinances on pardon and amnesty.

In her opinion, the draft emergency ordinance amending the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code would produce a partial, guised decriminalization of abuse of office.

“From our point of view, none of the two regulatory acts is appropriate. We posted it on the institution’s website, when we sent our standpoint to the Justice Minister and to CSM, as well as to the Attorney General. We consider that practically an emergency ordinance has as an effect the partial guised decriminalization of abuse of office. Basically, everyone who violated the law while in an official capacity and caused damage will be shielded from punishment. As for the pardon, we also conveyed a standpoint, the abuse of office and the offenses assimilated to the corruption offenses will be pardoned if this bill will enter into force” Kovesi said upon entering the headquarters of the Supreme Council of Magistrates, when asked whether there is a justification for the urgency of the pardon and Criminal Codes amendment draft acts.

Regarding the Pardon Ordinance, Kovesi said that if this draft act comes into force, abuse of office and corruption crimes will be pardoned.

The DNA head said that all determined damage will no longer be covered, and the state will be compelled to extra spending to recover the loss.

“I don’t think somebody denied the right of the Government or Parliament to issue ordinances. We issued technical points of view on the decriminalization of such serious offenses as the abuse of office. No founded prejudice will be recovered. Of course the law provides the right of the injured party who preserves its right. But the state spent money for investigating these offenses, it spent money for judging these offenses, and now we efface everything and the state will spend other money later to recover its prejudices. The assets frozen in the cases handled by DNA alone in the past three years are worth over 1.5 billion euro. You realize that if all these provisions come into force, they will also affect the recovery of such damages,” Kovesi said.

Prosecutor’s Office sends CSM critical point of view regarding pardon and amendment of criminal codes

The Public Ministry conveyed on Wednesday to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) a critical point of view in respect to the draft emergency ordinances regarding pardon and the amendment of the criminal codes.

In a release sent to Agerpres on Wednesday, the Public Ministry believes that the promotion of the two draft ordinances cannot be achieved in a matter of urgency, taking also into account the scale of the consequences of adopting these regulations, which could have as a result the serious vulnerability of the state institutions against criminality.

Furthermore, the General Prosecutor’s Office states that the adoption of these two draft ordinances in the form in which they were communicated, as well as the manner in which it was intended to be adopted, would be likely to impede the main objectives of the Public Ministry, namely the strengthening of the institutional capacity to fight against criminality, in general, and against corruption, the conflict of interests and the tax evasion, in particular.