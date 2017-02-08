CSM: Justice Ministry request to issue an opinion on GEO draft to repeal GEO No.13/2017- without object

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) rejected on Tuesday, the request of the Justice Ministry in respect to issuing an opinion on the GEO draft repealing the GEO regarding the amendments to the Criminal Codes, after it was established it has no object, Spokesperson of the CSM Daniela Lecca announced.

“The CSM plenary meeting rejected the request of the Justice Ministry for issuing an opinion on the GEO [No.14/2017] repealing the GEO No.13/2017, as having no object, taking into account that the ordinance in question is already published, its provisions being in forced since 5 February,” Daniela Lecca mentioned.

On 5 February, the GEO to repeal the GEO No.13/2017 regarding the amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code was published in the Official Journal of Romania.

The Emergency Ordinance No.14, which was adopted by the Government in the meeting on Sunday, points out that the GEO No.13/2017 regarding the amendment and addition to the Law No.286/2009 regarding the Criminal Code and the Law No.135/2010 regarding the Criminal Procedure Code, published in the Official Journal of Romania on 1 February has been repealed.