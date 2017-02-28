CSM rejects notifying Judicial Inspection over statements Prosecutor General made after adoption of GEO 13

The Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM) rejected on Tuesday the proposals to notify the Judicial Inspection over the statements that Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar (photo) made after government emergency ordinance no.13 (GEO 13) was adopted and to ask the judicial inspectors to verify the investigation carried out by DNA prosecutors in the Ordinance Case.

The decision to reject the two proposals, which were included on the supplementary order of the day of CSM’s plenary meeting, was adopted unanimously, with only one vote against.

The proposals were made during the CSM’s plenary meeting by judge Simona Marcu, member of the Supreme Magistracy Council.

Simona Marcu pointed out that the Judicial Inspection must be notified against the backdrop in which the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) assumed the prerogative to verify the legality and advisability of issuing legislative acts, an aspect mentioned in the decision that the Constitutional Court adopted on Monday.

The judge added that the Judicial Inspection should be notified regarding another aspect too, that should be decided by CSM members, particularly regarding the situation at DNA Ploiesti, namely whether the dysfunctionalities registered at that prosecutor’s office unit were known and whether preventive measures were taken.

Simona Marcu added that the Judicial Inspection should verify the way in which the Prosecutor General, as representative of the Public Ministry, managed public relations in the period following the adoption of GEO 13 amending the Criminal Codes, from the standpoint of the observance of each magistrate’s obligation to have an attitude of reserve.

Lazar: CSM will not ask Judiciary Inspection to examine DNA’s probe into issuing of GEO 13

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar said Tuesday that the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) denied a request for the notification of the Judiciary Inspection to look into the criminal probe conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) into the issuing of emergency ordinance GEO 13 and his management of communication after the issuing of the ordinance.

“This was a welcome test for the independence of the magistracy that proved that CSM is indeed the guarantor of independence of the magistracy. Our colleagues proved by this test that we make decisions here and manage to design a strategy for independence of the magistracy that is absolutely right. (…) Judiciary Inspection will not be notified, but this was a good test to see whether or not a CSM member can express himself, can say what he thinks intimately and sincerely about certain circumstances in the judiciary,” Lazar said upon leaving the CSM offices about the request for the Judiciary Inspecting to be notified about his communication management after the issuing of controversial emergency ordinance GEO 13.

Lazar went on to say that the request for the Judiciary Inspection to look into the DNA’s probe into the issuing of GEO 13 was also denied.

“We are waiting for the reasoning behind the CCR ruling. I have said that the prosecuting magistrates followed and exclusively investigated criminal aspects related to the matter at hand, and our colleagues understood, they denied this request for disciplinary inquiry, which is unwelcome now that a criminal file is being solved because that could be interpreted as interfering. (…) That was full denial, meaning that our colleagues understood that there was a probe, and that the probe is ongoing triggered by a legitimate suspicion that criminal action had been done that had to be clarified and that is being clarified,” added Lazar.

Asked whether any of the CSM members voted for the Judiciary Inspection probing him, Lazar said there were very few or even just one.

He said once again that the probe into GEO 13 will continue, adding that the actual criminal aspects are not considered in the CCR ruling.

“The ongoing probe will undoubtedly continue. We have to establish the truth in this matter as well as the persons and actual circumstances of some misdeeds. The criminal aspects of the case are not considered in the CCR ruling about blocking the probe. The probe must be clarified. The probe will surely be conducted within the strict confines of the measures provided by the CCR ruling. The CCR reasoning will set the constitutional limits for the operation of the judiciary body. We know in principle what they are, in that we do not have to interfere with the business of other state powers,” said Lazar.

Prosecutor General on the GEO 13 case: We don’t assess the legality and the opportunity of the acts of other power, we investigate criminal deeds and concrete persons

The Prosecutor General of Romania, Augustin Lazar, stated on Tuesday that the Prosecutor attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice will continue the investigation in the GEO 13 case for criminal deeds and concrete persons for which it has been notified, and it will not assess the legality and the opportunity of the acts adopted by other powers.

“The investigation will continue, because the prosecutor is compelled, under Article 5 of the Criminal Procedure Code, to find out the truth with respect to persons, facts and circumstances these offences were committed. (…) We will see what the case prosecutor will do. This investigation will be continued within the Criminal Investigation Section,” declared Lazar, before the Superior Council of Magistracy sitting.

He stressed that the investigation will not address issues related to the appropriateness or legality of the adoption of the Emergency Ordinance 13, just possible criminal acts sanctioned by the criminal legislation.

“We still expect for the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR)’s motivation, of course that it is mandatory for all and, based on reasons, we will continue the investigation. Undoubtedly, the Public Ministry has received notifications regarding the criminal aspects of the problems with concrete criminal acts and with real people. Therefore, the Public Ministry will, under no circumstances, assess the legality, the opportunity of another power, but we will strictly focus on the criminal matters that pertain to the competence of the Public Ministry,” specified the General Prosecutor.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors ordered, a day before, the severance and declining to the Prosecutors’ Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice of the OUG 13 investigation, for committing several crimes, including the mala fide presentation of inaccurate data to Parliament or the President of Romania on the Government’s work or of a ministry, to hide the perpetration of facts likely to prejudice the interests of the state, and the perpetrators’ encouragement.

According to DNA, the anti-corruption prosecutors ordered the dismissal of the cause covering the offence of the use of influence or authority by a person who performs a leadership position in a political party, with a view to obtaining for himself or for somebody else money, goods or other undue advantages.

Asked if the prosecutors will request a positive opinion from the Parliament to start prosecution of the former JusMin Florin Iordache, the Prosecutor General said: “We’ll see what the case prosecutor will do”.

Lazar: Ongoing criminal probe should not be halted

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar told the plenary meeting on Tuesday of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) that he has found only aspects of criminal investigation in the court file under which emergency ordinance GEO 13 is being investigated, adding that the ongoing criminal probe should not be halted.

Lazar mentioned having analysed the file and found only aspects of criminal investigation.

“About the criminal probe by DNA, I would like to say that I have looked into the file and found only aspects of criminal investigation (…) We have to wait for the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), which we will respect, but I can assure you that I saw the file and the actual aspects investigated as well as the actual persons having allegedly done the misdeeds. (…) We should not stymie an ongoing criminal probe by making comments and making more decisions than normal. Because there can be an interpretation that prosecutors who have started an investigation into actual deeds are being intimidated. I can say there are actual deeds, as I have seen the file (…),” said Lazar.

JusMin, about the draft law on pardon: I’ll go today at the Parliament to see it, I cannot say anything in the abstract

JusMin Tudorel Toader stated that he hasn’t seen the form of the draft law on pardon, but he will go on Tuesday at the Parliament, and after he will see its provisions, he will be able to say more about it, saying that he doesn’t want to express himself in the abstract.

Being asked at the entry in the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), where he attends to the meeting of the Plenum for the first time since he is a Minister, if the draft law on pardon could lead to release dangerous criminals, and in this context, if he appreciate it to be good or bad, JusMin said: “I told you yesterday, and I repeat it today, that I haven’t seen the form of the draft law on pardon from in the Parliament”.

Tudorel Toader mentioned that after the meeting of the CSM Plenum, he will go to the Parliament, to the Legal Committee of the Senate, to see the draft law.

“I was saying yesterday, too, that I’ll not express myself in the abstract, I will do it concretely. I will answer to you after I’ll see it”, Toader added.

Asked if, following the recent scandals and the Monday’s decision of the Constitutional Court, he takes into account a possible dismissal of the DNA Chief-Prosecutor Codruta Kovesi, the Justice Minister answered: “I assure you that you will be the first informed about such a possibility”.

The members of the CSM Plenum have met on Tuesday to discuss on the opinion of the Legislation Directorate referring to the draft law on the collective pardon. CSM’s Legislation Directorate criticized the draft law on the collective pardon and of certain sentences, stating that it is insufficiently explained, and a collective pardon is likely to “create a feeling of social insecurity”.

In the session of January 31, when GEO 13 was also adopted, amending the criminal codes, abrogated five days later, the Government also adopted the draft law on the pardon of certain sentences, filed in the parliament, currently being subject to debate in the Senate’s Legal Committee.

In the form adopted by the Government, there are fully pardoned the sentences of imprisonment up to 5 years including, applied by the court. Sentences of imprisonment applied to pregnant women and to those who are sole family earner, having minor children under 14, if they are not banned to exercise their parental rights by a court’s decision, are also halved. Both situations must exist at the date of entry into force of the law.

In all these cases, pardon is conditioned by the payment of any damages, within one year since the final sentence or from the release. In case of nonpayment, the pardon is revoked.

This law is not applicable to the persons who committed crimes against life, injury, maltreatment of minor, aggressions on the fetus, deprivation of liberty, blackmail, trafficking of vulnerable people, aggravated murder, violation of domicile, fraudulent bankruptcy, aggravated theft, fraud, false in any form, leaving the place of the accident, unfair repression, abuse of office, conflict of interest, counterfeiting currency, intellectual forgery, breach of regulations regarding weapons and ammunition, trafficking in toxic products, crimes against national security, those on combating terrorism, genocide, crimes against humanity and war.

Persons subject to the law provisions stating 10-year imprisonment or more, are not pardoned, also. Those who commit a new crime within 3 years, will execute the rest of the sentence, too.

The law on pardon is not applicable to recidivists.