CultMin Corina Suteu meets New York Film Festival director Ken Jones

Culture Minister Corina Suteu met New York Film Festival director Ken Jones and had talks with distributors aimed at encouraging the presence of the Romanian film in the United States of America.

“After the questions and answers session on the Cristian Mungiu’s “Bacalaureat” [Baccalaureate], I had a meeting with Ken Jones, the New York Film Festival director. During the evening I had a series of talks with distributors and programmers in order to further encourage the attention on the manner in which the Romanian film is present in the US,” Suteu wrote on her Facebook page.

The agenda of the Culture Minister to the US will include, in the coming days, meetings regarding Romanian-US collaborations in the theatre and film area, as well as the organisation of the Brancusi Museum of Targu Jiu.

“In the coming days, the agenda of the visit will be completed with meetings regarding Romanian-US collaborations dedicated to independent theatre, meetings with experts for the conceptualisation of the Brancusi Museum of Targu Mures and the continuation of promoting the Romanian-US relation in the film area,” Corina Suteu wrote.

