CultMin Suteu: ‘Wisdom of Earth’ to go on display in national tour

Constantin Brancusi’s ‘Wisdom of Earth’ will be put on display in a first stage at the “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum of Bucharest, and will be later taken on a national tour, to be presented in art museums and galleries, said Culture Minister Corina Suteu

“The fact that, in a first phase, the Wisdom of Earth will be accommodated at the ‘Dimitrie Gusti’ Museum does not mean that it will be accessible to Bucharesters alone: in the near future, the artwork will travel Romania and will be showcased in special settings in art museums, galleries a.s.o.,” Minister of Culture Corina Suteu wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday.

Suteu considers that as the “Dimitrie Gusti” Village Museum is currently the most visited museum in Bucharest, moving the ‘Wisdom of Earth’ here will render it accessible to an as wide and diverse as possible audience, that will be able to take in its multiple valences, not just in the slipstream of the artistic tradition it comes from.”

“The Village Museum is indeed a museum of ethnography, and including a masterpiece of the 20th century avant-garde in the collections of such an institution is atypical. But then the acquisition of the ‘Wisdom of Earth’ itself was a first for Romania, and the Ministry of Culture intends to create a dedicated, unique milieu for this work of art to serve as a starting point for a contemporary rethinking of the Village Museum in its entirety, beginning with an architectural design of the display – raised for public debate and aimed at integrating this artistic work in the museum’s artistic ensemble. Beyond the current public perception, the rethinking of the Village Museum starting from the ‘Wisdom of Earth’ ultimately represents the recognition of the – essentially – live nature of the museum as an institution,” the minister notes.

As regards the construction of a Brancusi Workshop within the premises of the “Dimitrie Gusti” Village Museum, Corina Suteu said that at this time “the plans of the Culture Ministry do not include such a project.”